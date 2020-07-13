96 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
The Townhomes at Beau Rivage
100 Beau Rivage Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
996 sqft
Welcome to The Townhomes at Beau Rivage - a breezy and convenient neighborhood in coastal Wilmington, NC.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5117 LONG POINT ROAD
5117 Long Pointe Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
Home in Masonboro Village - Masonboro Village. Single story house with over 1750 sq. ft with cathedral ceilings and split floor plan, includes attached 2 car garage. Beautiful Screened in porch approx. 180 sq.

1 of 73

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tangle Oaks Club Marina
5225 Marina Club Drive
5225 Marina Club Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
5225 Marina Club Drive - Beautiful fully renovated 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with a private 30' Boat Slip at the Tangle Oaks Community Marina! The front entry patio features a functioning Koi pond with dozens of Koi.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Beau Rivage Plantation
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$932
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace
6015 Slipper Shell Street, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
6015 Slipper Shell Street Townes at Marketplace Available 09/01/20 The Townes at Marketplace - Single story Townhouse - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with over 1350 sq. ft. Attached 1 car garage and screened porch.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1410 Willoughby Park Court
1410 Willoughby Park Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
This two bedroom two full bath unfurnished condo is ready for someone new to call home. This property has a large open floor plan for easy living. The covered deck is the perfect place to relax.

1 of 40

Last updated January 5 at 04:31am
1 Unit Available
4705 Pineview Dr
4705 Pineview Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2168 sqft
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1202 Beamon Lane
1202 Beamon Lane, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1202 Beamon Lane Available 08/05/20 Cottage lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open floor plan, Fenced yard, 2 garage, pets ok. Monkey Junction Area, Carolina Beach Rd.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
25 Units Available
Pine Valley West
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,130
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
South Wilmington Heights
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1225 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
31 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
10 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Devon Park
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
6 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$915
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1358 sqft
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
9 Units Available
Hanover Heights
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,064
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Pine Valley West
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Morningside
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$974
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Echo Farms
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$830
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Myrtle Grove, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Myrtle Grove apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

