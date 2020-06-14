Apartment List
54 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Myrtle Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
143 Hollis Lane
143 Hollis Lane, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1764 sqft
2Bd/2Ba Ranch Home - GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESS OWNER WHO NEEDS STORAGE/WORK SHOP! Beautiful secluded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with detached work shop and second storage shed.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7866 Champlain Dr
7866 Champlain Drive, New Hanover County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3200 sqft
7866 Champlain Dr Available 07/01/20 Available July 1. Immaculate 4B/3Ba Custom built home in Woodlake Community - Immaculate 4 Bd/3Ba DH Horton custom built home located in the highly sought after Woodlake Community.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
618 Condo Club Drive #306
618 Condo Club Road, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
618 Condo Club Drive #306 Available 07/29/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Located in Sellar's Cove, Minutes from Carolina Beach! - This 3rd floor unit has all the upgrades with laminate wood flooring in the living space, tile in the kitchen and

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
4813 Split Rail Dr
4813 Split Rail Drive, New Hanover County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
This is a prime, perfect location in the Wilmington area. This location is in the heart of Wilmington, being minutes away from Wilmington's historic downtown, Greenfield Lake/ Amphitheatre, and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Lincoln Forest
15 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pine Valley West
12 Units Available
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Morningside
5 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Pine Valley West
4 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Pine Valley West
22 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
Echo Farms
3 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
8 Units Available
Village Green
820 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$882
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
804 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 117. A modern community with hardwood floors, a patio or balcony, and in-unit washer/dryer hookups. On-site tennis court, pool and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats. 24-hour maintenance provided.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Audubon
1 Unit Available
4006 Peachtree Avenue
4006 Peachtree Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1319 sqft
Immaculate Midtown Home with Oversized Garage/Workshop - Virtual tour of this home: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=cAyu6QGpgZ3&mls=1 Click here to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
1 Unit Available
5024 Pine Street
5024 Pine Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
5024 Pine Street Available 07/01/20 5024 Pine Street - Wonderful home located in Central Wilmington.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
1 Unit Available
4906 Seabrook Court
4906 Seabrook Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Stones Throw - Town House - Around the corner from UNCW. Spacious with 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, over 1500 sq ft., Living areas all ceramic tile and bedrooms hardwood floors. Many updates.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
916 Lorraine Drive N
916 Lorraine Drive North, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Arrowhead - Split level SFH with over 1400 sq. ft.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
1 Unit Available
4905 Marlin Ct.
4905 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1306 sqft
3D/2.5 Townhome - Conveniently located to UNC-W, Shopping and Restaurants, this 3 bedroom 2.5 townhome will not last long. NEW paint throughout, Hardwood flooring on first level, and an open floor plan.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Camellia Heights & Dogwood
1 Unit Available
5410 Carolyn Drive
5410 Carolyn Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
5410 Carolyn Drive Available 07/01/20 Painted Cottage on a hill with wood floors, updated windows, huge storage barn and fire place! - Cute painted brick cottage on a hill, Clearbrook off Greenville Loop Rd. Roland Grise and Hoggard schools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
1 Unit Available
4915 Marlin Ct.
4915 Marlin Court, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
4915 Marlin Ct. Available 07/16/20 Lovely two story townhouse in the popular Stonesthrow community. Walk to UNCW, Pool, covered porch, 3BR - Lovely two story townhouse in the popular Stonesthrow community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Devon Park
1 Unit Available
901 Bryan Ave
901 Bryan Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
901 Bryan Ave Available 07/30/20 Charming vintage cottage home 4BR college Rd shops, Parks, pets ok, lots of space - Four Bedroom House Student Friendly Close to UNCW.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
1 Unit Available
4807 Maple Avenue
4807 Maple Avenue, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
GREAT CENTAL WILMINGTON LOCATION 2 BLOCKS FROM UNCW MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN AND WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH LARGE YARD HARDWOOD FLOORS

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
1 Unit Available
210 Jordan Lane
210 Jordan Lane, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1560 sqft
Brand New Construction 4BR 3bath great central WILMINGTON location off Wrightsville ave close to UNCW mins to downtown and Wrightsville Beach. Hardwood floors throughout master bedroom.228 Jordan Ln

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
201 Silver Sloop Way
201 Silver Sloop Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1950 sqft
Available July 1st! 3 BR/3 BA townhome in beautiful Harbour Point neighborhood. Bright open design with two master bedrooms upstairs and main level bedroom/study. Lots of pretty porches, deck, fenced yard and single car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Myrtle Grove, NC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Myrtle Grove renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

