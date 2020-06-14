43 Apartments for rent in Leland, NC with gym

Apartment List
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1125 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,066
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1306 sqft
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2021 Simmerman Way Brunswick
2021 Simmerman Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2322 sqft
Newly Built Home For Rent in Brunswick Forest - Built by a long time favorite, Southern Homebuilders, in the region's most active lifestyle community.

1 of 55

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Waterford of The Carolinas
1 Unit Available
1220 Atrium Way
1220 Atrium Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Gated Waterford Community - Come home to paradise in this lovely waterfront home in the Waterford community. This beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the perfect place to come home and relax after a long hard day.
Results within 5 miles of Leland
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Wilmington
15 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Morningside
5 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Dry Pond, Greenfield & Lake Forest
26 Units Available
South Front Apartments
1400 S 2nd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$994
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1125 sqft
South Front Apartments in Wilmington, NC, offer rare historic charm at the heart of the urban center. Brick walls, polished concrete flooring and polished concrete countertops provide the latest in style. Saltwater pool on grounds.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
142 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Pine Valley West
22 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Echo Farms
3 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
10 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
851 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Chateau Terrace
1201 Columbus Circle, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1213 sqft
These spacious units offer landscaped grounds, an on-site swimming pool, pet-friendly amenities, and close proximity to shopping, golf, entertainment, and dining. The units also accept dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Wilmington
258 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,255
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Wilmington
73 Units Available
Overlook at River Place
14 Grace Street Ste 101, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$1,161
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1232 sqft
Overlook riverfront views day after day from our brand new high-rise apartment community.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4426 Old Towne Street
4426 Old Towne Street, Wilmington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3451 sqft
4426 Old Towne Street Available 06/01/20 4426 Old Towne Street in River Lights - Beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bath coastal craftsman home in waterfront community of RiverLights.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
533 Lyrebird Avenue
533 Lyrebird Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1548 sqft
533 Lyrebird Avenue Available 06/08/20 Beautiful New Construction in Del Webb by Riverlights (55 and over community) - Welcome home to Del Webb by Riverlights! This community is brand new and is strictly for those 55 and over.
Results within 10 miles of Leland
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 06:40am
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lincoln Forest
16 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
35 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
City Guide for Leland, NC

Ready for a close-up? Leland and its residents are often used in large-production films. Maximum Overdrive and Domestic Disturbance were filmed here and, with tax credits for movie-industry elite, chances are locals will wind up rubbing elbows with the stars for years to come.

Leland is the burb to be in. Invest in this town and it won't disappoint. Once a tiny blip on the radar, the city has expanded three-fold. Talk about a growth spurt! Ever growing, with immaculate new facades, businesses and residents flock to Leland for a cost of living a bit more reasonable than neighboring communities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Leland, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Leland renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

