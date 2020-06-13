Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

109 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kings Grant, NC

Finding an apartment in Kings Grant that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4810 Kings Drive
4810 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
3 Bed, 2 Bath home in Kings Grant! - 3 bed, 2 bath home in a great location! Settled at the front entry of Kings Grant, this house is convenient to shopping, restaurants, and direct access to I-40.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1206 Kenningston Street
1206 Kenningston Street, Kings Grant, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 Kenningston Street Available 07/10/20 Perfect Rental in Spring view! 4Br, 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4638 Kings Drive
4638 Kings Drive, Kings Grant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
4638 Kings Drive Available 06/23/20 4638 Kings Drive Wilmington, NC 28405 - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in desirable Kings Grant neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Kings Grant
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
695 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
744 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
3 Units Available
Birchwood Park
4395 Birchwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$824
647 sqft
Quietly nestled in the heart of Wilmington, Birchwood Park provides a convenient location with a tranquil atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$839
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
5 Units Available
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$832
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
900 sqft
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
417 Estate Road
417 Estate Road, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
417 Estate Rd REDUCED APPLICATION FEE! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick town home in desired McClelland Townhomes! This home has carpet in bedrooms and laminate hardwood flooring in living areas. This home has just been painted.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
416 N Kerr Ave
416 North Kerr Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1378 sqft
3Bd/2BA Brick Ranch Home with Garage and Storage Shed - Beautifully remodeled 3 BD/2BA brick ranch home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
4623 McClelland Drive 103
4623 Mcclelland Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
4623 McClelland Drive K103 - Two bedroom, Two bath first floor condo located in Holton Place. This condo has an open floor plan with a great size dining and living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2909 New Town Dr
2909 New Town Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
Windemere
1 Unit Available
317 Spartan Rd
317 Spartan Road, Wilmington, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
1484 sqft
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Northchase
1 Unit Available
2605 Cranbrook Drive
2605 Cranbrook Drive, Northchase, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1970 sqft
2605 Cranbrook Drive Available 05/18/20 2605 Cranbrook Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Northchase subdivision.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302
4523 Sagedale Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1189 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Cornerstone - Owner is offering $200 off first month's rent if you sign a year lease.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Grant
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Lincoln Forest
15 Units Available
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Mayfaire Flats
1813 Sir Tyler Dr, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,346
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1221 sqft
Welcome to Mayfaire Flats, resort style apartment living in scenic Wilmington, NC! Thoughtfully-designed studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans elevate your expectations with open floorplans that maximize natural light, wood style plank flooring,
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Wilmington
15 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,109
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
33 Units Available
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$870
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Mayfaire
10 Units Available
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,362
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,254
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Devon Park
12 Units Available
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$727
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
19 Units Available
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$985
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Winter Park & Piney Woods
33 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$860
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kings Grant, NC

Finding an apartment in Kings Grant that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

