Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

34 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Carolina Beach, NC

Finding an apartment in Carolina Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
901 Seafarer Drive
901 Seafarer Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1488 sqft
901 Seafarer Drive - Fully-Furnished Carolina Beach Rental!!! This is a fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom property in Carolina Sands. The property is available October - May.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
201 Silver Sloop Way
201 Silver Sloop Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1950 sqft
Available July 1st! 3 BR/3 BA townhome in beautiful Harbour Point neighborhood. Bright open design with two master bedrooms upstairs and main level bedroom/study. Lots of pretty porches, deck, fenced yard and single car garage.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Carolina Beach
1 Unit Available
104 Olde Mariners Way
104 Olde Mariners Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Carolina Beach 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Welcome to the Beach Life! This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Carolina Beach includes beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, a screened in back porch, a fully fenced in back yard, and loads of
Results within 5 miles of Carolina Beach
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Beau Rivage Plantation
9 Units Available
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$947
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1369 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Carolina Beach
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,072
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
$
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$820
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$930
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Pine Valley West
4 Units Available
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$905
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$879
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:05pm
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,052
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
143 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Echo Farms
3 Units Available
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Pine Valley West
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Echo Farms
4 Units Available
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$830
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
143 Hollis Lane
143 Hollis Lane, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1764 sqft
2Bd/2Ba Ranch Home - GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESS OWNER WHO NEEDS STORAGE/WORK SHOP! Beautiful secluded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with detached work shop and second storage shed.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Camellia Heights & Dogwood
1 Unit Available
5410 Carolyn Drive
5410 Carolyn Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
5410 Carolyn Drive Available 07/01/20 Painted Cottage on a hill with wood floors, updated windows, huge storage barn and fire place! - Cute painted brick cottage on a hill, Clearbrook off Greenville Loop Rd. Roland Grise and Hoggard schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
423 Horn Road
423 Horn Road, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Move in Ready - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath one car garage. Duplex home. Close to dining, shopping, and schools. One car garage.Private patio. Fenced in. Lawn Care Included! (RLNE4841315)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4416 Jaybird Cir Unit 101
4416 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Ground floor unit, Pool, Club house, Lake, Large master suite, Open floor plan. - The Gardens, close to central Wilmington. Great location! First floor unit 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo with split bedroom floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Carolina Beach, NC

Finding an apartment in Carolina Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

