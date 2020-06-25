Apartment List
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

6 Apartments for rent in Boone, NC with balcony

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
295 Horseshoe Drive
295 Horse Shoe Drive, Boone, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3000 sqft
295 Horseshoe Drive - Beautiful 4 bedroom home available early September 2020! This home was recently remodeled, it has new engineered hardwood flooring and a newly remodeled kitchen. 4 bedrooms with a bonus room in the basement and 3 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Boone

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
525 Morning Sky Drive
525 Morning Sky Drive, Watauga County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,999
6000 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
525 Morning Sky Drive - Available early June 2020. Large single family home with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. Beautiful views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
918 Aho Rd
918 Aho Road, Watauga County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
918 Aho Rd Available 05/05/20 Gorgeous 3/2 in Desirable Blowing Rock Area off Aho Road! Easy Access to BR and Boone! - Available May 2020. Non-student rental. This home is just minutes to both downtown Blowing Rock and Boone.
Results within 10 miles of Boone

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
5804 Blowing Rock Rd Unit 27
5804 Blowing Rock Boulevard, Caldwell County, NC
Studio
$950
5804 Blowing Rock Rd Unit 27 Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous View from this Blowing Rock Vista Efficiency Condo - Email Leasing@BooneHCRentals for availability* Located just two miles south of the town of Blowing Rock, this one room efficiency condo

Last updated June 30 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road B
8280 Hemlock Ridge Road, Caldwell County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
JIMS PLACE. BLOWING ROCK, NC ( near BOONE NC ) -- NEAR PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST. LONG TERM RENTALS WELCOMED AND ALSO SHORT TERM. HOUSE HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS AND GREAT FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3302 Old US Hwy 421
3302 Old US 421, Cove Creek, NC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Copper Canyon - Rustic-Luxe, Modern Chic, Upscale and Inviting - Right Along Cove Creek in Vilas - Available Now! Furnished or Unfurnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Boone, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Boone renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

