Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

14 Apartments for rent in Kingsport, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Downtown Kingsport
25 Units Available
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$835
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
124 Bloomingdale Pike
124 Bloomingdale Pike, Kingsport, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
695 sqft
Built in 1969, BLOOMINGDALE TERRACE is an excellent Apartment Community featuring 80 one, two and three bedroom units averaging approximately 1009 square feet. It consists of 9 buildings, with brick and frame exterior setting on 8.3 acres.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
346 Eastland Drive
346 Eastland Drive, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3977 sqft
346 Eastland Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Very nice and spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom one level ranch home with finished basement. Kitchen fully stocked with all appliances including stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2309 Sherwood Road
2309 Sherwood Road, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1030 sqft
2309 Sherwood Road Kingsport, TN 37664 - NO PETS/ no smokers. This is a new rental that has been painted, and extra appliances added.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1314 Putnam Street
1314 Putman Street, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1492 sqft
1314 Putnam Street Kingsport, TN 37660 - Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the well-established Sevier Terrace neighborhood. Property is currently receiving some updates with new paint throughout and will be receiving a very deep cleaning.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hickory Hills
1 Unit Available
4533 Ronald Drive
4533 Ronald Drive, Kingsport, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2233 sqft
4533 Ronald Drive Available 07/01/20 4533 Ronald Drive Kingsport, TN 37664 - Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in quiet Cooks Valley neighborhood. No carpet. New granite countertops and subway tile backsplash.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2001 Hermitage
2001 Hermitage Drive, Kingsport, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1425 sqft
2001 Hermitage Drive, Kingsport, TN - NO PETS and NO SMOKERS per owner request. Beautiful one level home in Greenacres area near Johnson Elementary. Three bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept. No basement or attic storage.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in
Results within 1 mile of Kingsport

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B
549 N Holston River Dr, Sullivan County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1150 sqft
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B Kingsport, TN 37660 - This two bedroom townhome apartment has all neutral colors, neutral carpet and laminate floors in bath and kitchen. The kitchen has stove, dishwasher and refrigerator with w/d hook ups .
Results within 5 miles of Kingsport

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
672 Lakeside Dock Drive
672 Lakeside Dock Drive, Sullivan County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
672 Lakeside Dock Drive Kingsport, TN 37663 - Great Rental Either Unfurnished or Fully Furnished Lake Front Extremely beautiful view of the lake and shoreline. This property has that natural simple feelinga cozy place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Gray
1 Unit Available
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsport
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Knob Creek Historic District
29 Units Available
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
1 Bedroom
$799
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
120 Raceday Center Drive
120 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1840 sqft
These 3Â bedroom condo suites offer all the excitement of Bristol and Bristol Motor Speedway without ever having to worry about parking. These condo suites are approximately 800 feet from the entrance of BMS.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
218 Talon Private Drive
218 Talon Private Drive, Sullivan County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1936 sqft
218 Talon Private Drive Blountville, TN 37617 - Have you been searching for a home with a substantial amount of space for your family? This Split Foyer style home has almost 2,000 finished square ft. 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kingsport, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kingsport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

