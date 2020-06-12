/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitefish, MT
104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B
104 Colorado Ave, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1011 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Whitefish Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 291245 This unfurnished ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is within walking distance to downtown Whitefish and Whitefish City Beach.
645 Woodland Place
645 Woodland Place, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
870 sqft
Downtown WhiteFish 2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 287728 GREAT LOCATION..... Available Now... Located in the heart of Whitefish, within a few minutes walk to downtown, city beach and a short drive to Whitefish Mountain Resort.
40 Pheasant Run, Unit 204
40 Pheasant Run, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
684 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Whitefish Crossing Pet Friendly 1 Bed 1 Bath Apt - Property Id: 252802 This unfurnished pet friendly 2nd floor apartment features wood look laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom.
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Great, furnished 2/2.
6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment
6103 Monterra Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1204 sqft
6103 Monterra Ave., "D" Monterra Moment Available 07/02/20 Fabulous Furnished Monterra Condo - Available for July, August, and September of 2020 and for the off season of 2020, 2021. Wonderful, furnished, 1200 sq. ft.
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D
6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo.
1750 E Lakeshore #201
1750 East Lakeshore Drive, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Mountain Harbor Condo with Recent Upgrades - Property Id: 74784 AVAILABLE NOW thru MAY 31st.
3893 Big Mountain Rd
3893 Big Mountain Road, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
800 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Morning Eagle Lodge Suite - Property Id: 248219 *Available September-November Fully Furnished All Utilities Included NO PETS COVID-19 Disclaimer: All rentals must adhere to any state & local guidelines in regards to COVID-19.
57 Cedar Pointe Loop
57 Cedar Pointe Loop, Columbia Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
Cedar Point 2 bedroom home with Views! - Available now! Nestled in the gateway to Glacier on the banks of the Flathead River, this furnished, beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath home is available now through August 30th.
8 Martha Road, Unit 1
8 Martha Road, Columbia Falls, MT
2 Bedrooms
$950
Available 06/10/20 Columbia Falls 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 155720 This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment is close to shopping. Includes stove, fridge, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer. Spacious bedrooms and storage.
1361 Church Drive
1361 Church Dr, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$995
Brand New/Country Living - Country Living out of the hustle and bustle. This home has been 100% remodeled right down to the sheet rock. New flooring, cabinets, window treatments, paint, shower, toilet, sink, appliances etc.