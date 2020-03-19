All apartments in Whitefish
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D

6213 Shiloh Avenue · (406) 752-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo. Built in 2005 and located half block from Whitefish River, hike and bike trail along the river, and near parks. Mountain Views from living, bedroom and covered patio for great outside entertaining! Finished with an updated kitchen and custom painting throughout, guest bedroom recently updated including custom closet cabinetry, and with all appliances. Gas fireplace, and complete new furniture. For shopping, nightlife, and great dining head into the historic town of Whitefish located about two miles, only a few minutes away. Condo is nine miles from Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort and 23 miles from Glacier National Park.

Standard Rent $ 1,700.00 per month. Two month Rates $ 1,650 0.00 per month. Three month or more rates $ 1,600.00 per month. High Season Rate $ 2,000 .00 per month. Required $ 1,500.00 refundable security deposit and $ 200.00 one time cleaning fee. CHECK-IN TIME is AFTER 4 P.M. MT AND CHECKOUT is BEFORE 10 A.M. MT. NO Early Check-in or late checkout. PLEASE REFER TO THE CALENDAR FOR AVAILABILITY. Managed by Corental Property Management, Inc. Call (406) 752-5600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D have any available units?
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D have?
Some of 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D offer parking?
No, 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D have a pool?
No, 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D have accessible units?
No, 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D has units with dishwashers.
Does 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D has units with air conditioning.
