6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo. Built in 2005 and located half block from Whitefish River, hike and bike trail along the river, and near parks. Mountain Views from living, bedroom and covered patio for great outside entertaining! Finished with an updated kitchen and custom painting throughout, guest bedroom recently updated including custom closet cabinetry, and with all appliances. Gas fireplace, and complete new furniture. For shopping, nightlife, and great dining head into the historic town of Whitefish located about two miles, only a few minutes away. Condo is nine miles from Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort and 23 miles from Glacier National Park.



Standard Rent $ 1,700.00 per month. Two month Rates $ 1,650 0.00 per month. Three month or more rates $ 1,600.00 per month. High Season Rate $ 2,000 .00 per month. Required $ 1,500.00 refundable security deposit and $ 200.00 one time cleaning fee. CHECK-IN TIME is AFTER 4 P.M. MT AND CHECKOUT is BEFORE 10 A.M. MT. NO Early Check-in or late checkout. PLEASE REFER TO THE CALENDAR FOR AVAILABILITY. Managed by Corental Property Management, Inc. Call (406) 752-5600.