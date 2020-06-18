620 O'Brien

Amenities
Wonderful secluded home - Available June 10th for a year lease. Walking distance to downtown and Whitefish River! Three bedroom, two bath home on two stories in the heart of Whitefish.
Downstairs are two bedrooms, one bathroom and a family room.
Upstairs you will find the open concept living/dining/kitchen area, the third
bedroom and bathroom.
Upstairs deck overlooking Big Mountain and Whitefish river with filtered views complete the picture!
Available for a year lease starting June 10th, 2020.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3446958)