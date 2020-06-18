620 O'Brien

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Wonderful secluded home - Available June 10th for a year lease. Walking distance to downtown and Whitefish River! Three bedroom, two bath home on two stories in the heart of Whitefish.

Downstairs are two bedrooms, one bathroom and a family room.

Upstairs you will find the open concept living/dining/kitchen area, the third

bedroom and bathroom.

Upstairs deck overlooking Big Mountain and Whitefish river with filtered views complete the picture!

Available for a year lease starting June 10th, 2020.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3446958)