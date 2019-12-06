All apartments in Whitefish
6009 Wengen Place, Unit K
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:37 PM

6009 Wengen Place, Unit K

6009 Wengen Pl · (406) 862-5566
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6009 Wengen Pl, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $5000 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
hot tub
internet access
Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386

Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile. The large loft/entertainment area overlooks the dining and living rooms. Includes full use of the Club House amenities.
Available: February 1, 2020
Rent: February 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020: 3200.00 per month
includes all utilities, internet and cable.
June 2020: $5,000.00 per month includes all utilities,
internet and cable.
Security Deposit: $7,500.00
No Pets
At Your Service Property Management Inc.
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18386
Property Id 18386

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5370609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K have any available units?
6009 Wengen Place, Unit K has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K have?
Some of 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Wengen Place, Unit K isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K pet-friendly?
No, 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K offer parking?
No, 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K does not offer parking.
Does 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K have a pool?
No, 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K have accessible units?
No, 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K has units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 Wengen Place, Unit K does not have units with air conditioning.
