6009 Wengen Place, Unit K

Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386



Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile. The large loft/entertainment area overlooks the dining and living rooms. Includes full use of the Club House amenities.

Available: February 1, 2020

Rent: February 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020: 3200.00 per month

includes all utilities, internet and cable.

June 2020: $5,000.00 per month includes all utilities,

internet and cable.

Security Deposit: $7,500.00

No Pets

At Your Service Property Management Inc.

406-862-5566

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18386

