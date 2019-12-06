6009 Wengen Place, Unit K

Amenities
Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386
Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile. The large loft/entertainment area overlooks the dining and living rooms. Includes full use of the Club House amenities.
Available: February 1, 2020
Rent: February 1, 2019 through May 31, 2020: 3200.00 per month
includes all utilities, internet and cable.
June 2020: $5,000.00 per month includes all utilities,
internet and cable.
Security Deposit: $7,500.00
No Pets
At Your Service Property Management Inc.
406-862-5566
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/18386
