Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

6008 St Moritz Unit E

6008 Saint Moritz Drive · (406) 862-5994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6008 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6008 St Moritz Unit E · Avail. now

$3,000

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 990 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
Monterra Escape! - Fabulous Whitefish Monterra Condo!

Furnished upstairs condo on St. Moritz. A Queen bedroom with bonus anteroom and twin bunks it is just down the street from the clubhouse. Pool, fitness center, hot tub, pool table, entertainment area, are all accessible to renters. Open concept living room with charming gas fireplace to keep you cozy warm on the chilly Montana evenings. Large dining bar with additional dining table and open kitchen area. Covered deck to enjoy the scenery.

Additional items at the condo for your comfort: stackable washer/dryer; gas fireplace in the living room area; one car attached garage; small outside deck; Wifi, and HD TVs in the living room and master bedroom. Queen sofa sleeper in the living room.

Available month-month starting June 12th, 2020. It is also available for longer term.
Monthly prices are as follows:

June 2020 - $2500
July, August 2020 - $3000
September 2020-May 2021 - $2000

(RLNE5848770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 St Moritz Unit E have any available units?
6008 St Moritz Unit E has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6008 St Moritz Unit E have?
Some of 6008 St Moritz Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 St Moritz Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
6008 St Moritz Unit E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 St Moritz Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 St Moritz Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 6008 St Moritz Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 6008 St Moritz Unit E does offer parking.
Does 6008 St Moritz Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6008 St Moritz Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 St Moritz Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 6008 St Moritz Unit E has a pool.
Does 6008 St Moritz Unit E have accessible units?
No, 6008 St Moritz Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 St Moritz Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6008 St Moritz Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6008 St Moritz Unit E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6008 St Moritz Unit E does not have units with air conditioning.
