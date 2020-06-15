6008 St Moritz Unit E

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access

Monterra Escape! - Fabulous Whitefish Monterra Condo!



Furnished upstairs condo on St. Moritz. A Queen bedroom with bonus anteroom and twin bunks it is just down the street from the clubhouse. Pool, fitness center, hot tub, pool table, entertainment area, are all accessible to renters. Open concept living room with charming gas fireplace to keep you cozy warm on the chilly Montana evenings. Large dining bar with additional dining table and open kitchen area. Covered deck to enjoy the scenery.



Additional items at the condo for your comfort: stackable washer/dryer; gas fireplace in the living room area; one car attached garage; small outside deck; Wifi, and HD TVs in the living room and master bedroom. Queen sofa sleeper in the living room.



Available month-month starting June 12th, 2020. It is also available for longer term.

Monthly prices are as follows:



June 2020 - $2500

July, August 2020 - $3000

September 2020-May 2021 - $2000



(RLNE5848770)