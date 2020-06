Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym pool sauna

Coming Soon! Townhouse in The Monterra at Whitefish. - Available May 1st



Full privileges in club house, gym, pool, and sauna. $50 additional deposit for iButton giving access to amenities.

Tenant pays gas and electric.Central gas heat and A/C. Stacked washer dryer included

Open kitchen/ living room/ dining room. Gas fireplace

One car attached (over-sized)

Well behaved dog allowed with additional $500 security deposit.

Ten minutes from downtown Whitefish



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4759587)