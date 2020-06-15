All apartments in Whitefish
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

5089 River Lakes Parkway

5089 River Lakes Parkway · (406) 862-5994
Location

5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5089 River Lakes Parkway · Avail. Oct 2

$2,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .
Main floor has living room with gas fireplace and satellite tv, open dining area
and kitchen with large pantry. Utility room leading out to back patio with gas BBQ
and outside searing and fenced backyard. Detached garage with one bay for renters use.
Upstairs is a spacious landing with two en-suite bedrooms - a queen and and a king.
Covered front patio completes the picture!
Available October 1st, 2020. June, July, and August of 2021 available for $4000/month, or ask us about multi month summer pricing.

(RLNE5325081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5089 River Lakes Parkway have any available units?
5089 River Lakes Parkway has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5089 River Lakes Parkway have?
Some of 5089 River Lakes Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5089 River Lakes Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5089 River Lakes Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5089 River Lakes Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5089 River Lakes Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 5089 River Lakes Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5089 River Lakes Parkway does offer parking.
Does 5089 River Lakes Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5089 River Lakes Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5089 River Lakes Parkway have a pool?
No, 5089 River Lakes Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5089 River Lakes Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5089 River Lakes Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5089 River Lakes Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5089 River Lakes Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5089 River Lakes Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5089 River Lakes Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
