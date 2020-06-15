Amenities

patio / balcony garage clubhouse fireplace bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .

Main floor has living room with gas fireplace and satellite tv, open dining area

and kitchen with large pantry. Utility room leading out to back patio with gas BBQ

and outside searing and fenced backyard. Detached garage with one bay for renters use.

Upstairs is a spacious landing with two en-suite bedrooms - a queen and and a king.

Covered front patio completes the picture!

Available October 1st, 2020. June, July, and August of 2021 available for $4000/month, or ask us about multi month summer pricing.



(RLNE5325081)