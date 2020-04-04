1750 E Lakeshore #201

Amenities
Mountain Harbor Condo with Recent Upgrades - Property Id: 74784
AVAILABLE NOW thru MAY 31st.
The master bedroom has a queen bed, flat screen TV and bathroom access, upstairs in the open loft style bedroom is an additional queen bed, a twin bed and private 3/4 bath. Living room has all new leather furniture with fire place, large flat screen tv and sliding glass doors to the back deck where you can enjoy the large private patio and BBQ while overlooking the pool and hot tub area. Other amenities include carport parking, wall mount air conditioning and washer/dryer.
Mountain Harbor is in a great location on Whitefish Lake; only 6 miles from The Whitefish Mountain Resort for Alpine and Nordic Skiing in winter or in the summer enjoy hiking, mountain biking, zip lining and Tree Top Walks. A 2 mile walk on the new footpath/bicycle path is a very popular way to access Downtown Whitefish for a morning coffee or breakfast at one of the many local restaurants. Fine dining or family dining is in plentiful abundance in Whitefish
No Pets Allowed
