Whitefish, MT
1750 E Lakeshore #201
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:32 AM

1750 E Lakeshore #201

1750 East Lakeshore Drive · (406) 863-9337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1750 East Lakeshore Drive, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1600 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Mountain Harbor Condo with Recent Upgrades - Property Id: 74784

AVAILABLE NOW thru MAY 31st.
The master bedroom has a queen bed, flat screen TV and bathroom access, upstairs in the open loft style bedroom is an additional queen bed, a twin bed and private 3/4 bath. Living room has all new leather furniture with fire place, large flat screen tv and sliding glass doors to the back deck where you can enjoy the large private patio and BBQ while overlooking the pool and hot tub area. Other amenities include carport parking, wall mount air conditioning and washer/dryer.

Mountain Harbor is in a great location on Whitefish Lake; only 6 miles from The Whitefish Mountain Resort for Alpine and Nordic Skiing in winter or in the summer enjoy hiking, mountain biking, zip lining and Tree Top Walks. A 2 mile walk on the new footpath/bicycle path is a very popular way to access Downtown Whitefish for a morning coffee or breakfast at one of the many local restaurants. Fine dining or family dining is in plentiful abundance in Whitefish
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/74784
Property Id 74784

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5609560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

