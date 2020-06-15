1340 Wisconsin Ave. C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Unit C Available 09/15/20 Luxury Lakefront Living - Property Id: 184378



**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPTEMBER. Please do not contact in regards to July or August.



Conveniently located between downtown &Whitefish Mountain Resort, this newly-constructed lakefront condo will transform your living fantasy to reality. The two-level fully-furnished unit boasts 2,400 sf of beautifully finished space. The living quarters consists of 4 bed/4 full baths ( including 3 king rooms with ensuite baths , a lavish bunk room for your guests or the little ones, open kitchen & living room area with vaulted ceiling, 2 stories of covered decking- perfect for entertaining & dining with views to die for. The condo also includes a detached single-car garage & included.



This unit is available for monthly rentals (excluding mid-June-mid September), exact dates are negotiable and month-to-month leasing is an option. 6-9 Month lease preferred.



For more information or to schedule a showing please email info@glacier-getaways.com or visit www.glacier-getaways.com.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184378

Property Id 184378



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833750)