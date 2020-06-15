All apartments in Whitefish
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1340 Wisconsin Ave. C

1340 Wisconsin Avenue · (406) 200-8512
Location

1340 Wisconsin Avenue, Whitefish, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. Sep 15

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Unit C Available 09/15/20 Luxury Lakefront Living - Property Id: 184378

**NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SEPTEMBER. Please do not contact in regards to July or August.

Conveniently located between downtown &Whitefish Mountain Resort, this newly-constructed lakefront condo will transform your living fantasy to reality. The two-level fully-furnished unit boasts 2,400 sf of beautifully finished space. The living quarters consists of 4 bed/4 full baths ( including 3 king rooms with ensuite baths , a lavish bunk room for your guests or the little ones, open kitchen & living room area with vaulted ceiling, 2 stories of covered decking- perfect for entertaining & dining with views to die for. The condo also includes a detached single-car garage & included.

This unit is available for monthly rentals (excluding mid-June-mid September), exact dates are negotiable and month-to-month leasing is an option. 6-9 Month lease preferred.

For more information or to schedule a showing please email info@glacier-getaways.com or visit www.glacier-getaways.com.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184378
Property Id 184378

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5833750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

