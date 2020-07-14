1340 Wisconsin Ave A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fire pit some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit internet access

Three Bedroom Condo on Whitefish Lake - Property Id: 273849



This stunning condo is the perfect mix of luxury meets mountain living. Available for monthly rentals- you can plan to visit Montana in style and optimum comfort in this high end 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom WATERFRONT condo. This property truly embraces indoor-outdoor living with it's large expanses of folding glass walls and spacious covered outdoor patio complete with a gas fire pit. Enjoy remarkable views, grassy low-bank lawn to the private lake access, and deeded boat slip!



The Master Bedroom and 2nd bedroom both feature comfortable King Beds, full bathrooms with double sinks and walk in glass door showers and spacious closets. The 3rd bedroom has two bunks, 4 twin beds total, plenty of space for everyone! The 3rd full bathroom has a bathtub/shower combo.



Monthly Rates:

June- $12,000/month RENTED

July- $15,000/month RENTED

August- $15,000/month RENTED

September-$12,000/month RENTED thru Sept 6th



*Please call our office to discuss other monthly rates, specials and date ranges.

No Pets Allowed



