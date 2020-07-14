All apartments in Whitefish
Find more places like 1340 Wisconsin Ave A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitefish, MT
/
1340 Wisconsin Ave A
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1340 Wisconsin Ave A

1340 Wisconsin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whitefish
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1340 Wisconsin Avenue, Whitefish, MT 59937

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fire pit
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
internet access
Three Bedroom Condo on Whitefish Lake - Property Id: 273849

This stunning condo is the perfect mix of luxury meets mountain living. Available for monthly rentals-  you can plan to visit Montana in style and optimum comfort in this high end 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom WATERFRONT condo. This property truly embraces indoor-outdoor living with it's large expanses of folding glass walls and spacious covered outdoor patio complete with a gas fire pit. Enjoy remarkable views, grassy low-bank lawn to the private lake access, and deeded boat slip! 

The Master Bedroom and 2nd bedroom both feature comfortable King Beds, full bathrooms with double sinks and walk in glass door showers and spacious closets. The 3rd bedroom has two bunks, 4 twin beds total, plenty of space for everyone!  The 3rd full bathroom has a bathtub/shower combo. 

Monthly Rates:
June- $12,000/month RENTED
July- $15,000/month RENTED
August- $15,000/month RENTED
September-$12,000/month RENTED thru Sept 6th

*Please call our office to discuss other monthly rates, specials and date ranges.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273849
Property Id 273849

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Wisconsin Ave A have any available units?
1340 Wisconsin Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitefish, MT.
What amenities does 1340 Wisconsin Ave A have?
Some of 1340 Wisconsin Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Wisconsin Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Wisconsin Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Wisconsin Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Wisconsin Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitefish.
Does 1340 Wisconsin Ave A offer parking?
No, 1340 Wisconsin Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 1340 Wisconsin Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 Wisconsin Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Wisconsin Ave A have a pool?
No, 1340 Wisconsin Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Wisconsin Ave A have accessible units?
No, 1340 Wisconsin Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Wisconsin Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 Wisconsin Ave A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Wisconsin Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1340 Wisconsin Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Whitefish 2 BedroomsWhitefish Apartments with Balconies
Whitefish Apartments with ParkingWhitefish Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Whitefish Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kalispell, MT