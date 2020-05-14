All apartments in Ravalli County
Find more places like 912 Honey House Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ravalli County, MT
/
912 Honey House Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

912 Honey House Lane

912 Honey House Lane · (406) 214-3056
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

912 Honey House Lane, Ravalli County, MT 59828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 912 Honey House Lane · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
912 Honey House Lane Available 06/15/20 Horses Welcome! Corvallis Home With Room To Move - Rent: 1595.00
Deposit: 1595.00
Tenant Responsible for: Gas (Propane), Electric, Trash, Cable and Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal

Lease Term: 12 months

This great home located on 4.88 acres is fenced for horses and has a separate fenced area for goats! Offering 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with new carpet downstairs in the finished basement. Enjoy long summer evenings on the front porch.

*Pets on approval from owner with additional $350 deposit and additional $35 monthly rent.

***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***

mt-properties.com

(RLNE4868954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Honey House Lane have any available units?
912 Honey House Lane has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 912 Honey House Lane have?
Some of 912 Honey House Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Honey House Lane currently offering any rent specials?
912 Honey House Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Honey House Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Honey House Lane is pet friendly.
Does 912 Honey House Lane offer parking?
No, 912 Honey House Lane does not offer parking.
Does 912 Honey House Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Honey House Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Honey House Lane have a pool?
No, 912 Honey House Lane does not have a pool.
Does 912 Honey House Lane have accessible units?
No, 912 Honey House Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Honey House Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Honey House Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Honey House Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Honey House Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 912 Honey House Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Butte-Silver Bow, MT
Missoula, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity