Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

912 Honey House Lane Available 06/15/20 Horses Welcome! Corvallis Home With Room To Move - Rent: 1595.00

Deposit: 1595.00

Tenant Responsible for: Gas (Propane), Electric, Trash, Cable and Internet, Lawn Care & Snow Removal



Lease Term: 12 months



This great home located on 4.88 acres is fenced for horses and has a separate fenced area for goats! Offering 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with new carpet downstairs in the finished basement. Enjoy long summer evenings on the front porch.



*Pets on approval from owner with additional $350 deposit and additional $35 monthly rent.



***MT Properties Group requires liability insurance at $9.50 per month charged with the rent***



mt-properties.com



(RLNE4868954)