50550 Hwy 93 #2 Available 10/01/20 Bray-Lakefront Property with boat slip, Oct 1st thru May 15th ONLY - Beautiful lakefront living on a budget. This unit will be remodeled with hardwood floors and new appliances. Ground floor condominium fully furnished with lake access. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with single car garage. Designated boat slip with functioning boat lift included. Large grass area in front yard leading to the dock and waters edge. Unit has all appliances including washer / dryer. Tenant pays electric and water. Owner pays for trash and internet. This property is only available October 1st thru May 15th.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5649555)