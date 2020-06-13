Apartment List
13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT

Finding an apartment in Missoula that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Grant Creek
Grant Creek
1 Unit Available
2801 Highcliff Ct #6
2801 Highcliff Court, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
928 sqft
2801 Highcliff Ct #6 Available 06/22/20 Pet Friendly! Two Bedroom Grant Creek Condo - Hiking, Shopping and Easy Access to the U! - This home features two levels of living with both bedrooms on the upper level as well as the full bathroom and laundry

4039 Yorkshire Place
1 Unit Available
4039 Yorkshire Place
4039 Yorkshire Place, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1655 sqft
4039 Yorkshire Place Available 07/09/20 Pet Friendly Home In Pleasant View! - Pleasant View Home near the Park 4039 Yorkshire Place Missoula, MT 59808 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2 Monthly Rent: $1895.00 Security Deposit: $2000.

Lewis and Clark
Lewis and Clark
1 Unit Available
630 Livingston Ave
630 Livingston Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1800 sqft
630 Livingston Ave Available 07/16/20 Beautiful home -- near UM, schools parks - Rent: 1895.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 1895.

Franklin to the Fort
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A
1850 South 5th Street West, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
1850 S. 5th Street W. #A Available 07/10/20 Very Nice Spacious Newer 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo - 1850 S 5th St A Missoula, MT 59801 Bedrooms: 3 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2.5 Monthly Rent: $1,695.00 Security Deposit: $1,800.

Franklin to the Fort
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
2015 Strand #A
2015 Strand Avenue, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2350 sqft
2015 Strand #A Available 08/01/20 Brand New Build - Immaculate 4-5 bed 3.5 Bath Townhouse - Rent: 2195.00 Utility Fee: 40.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2195.

Franklin to the Fort
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
2008 South 7th Street West
2008 S 7th St W, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1075 sqft
DUPLEX - Well-maintained, lower level, 3 bedroom apartment with pergo flooring, washer and dryer included (not warrantied by the owner), shared fenced yard with mature landscaping. 1 dog on approval with additional deposit & monthly pet rent.

Franklin to the Fort
Franklin to the Fort
1 Unit Available
2050 S. 14th St. W.
2050 South 14th Street West, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
MISSOULA - Centrally located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with a dishwasher, kitchen island, dining room, washer and dryer hookups, gas hot water heat system, exterior storage unit, one assigned parking space, and 900 square feet of living space.

Riverfront
Riverfront
1 Unit Available
1417 1/2 S. 2nd St. W.
1417 1/2 S 2nd St W, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
560 sqft
MISSOULA – Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the 3rd Street and Russell corridor. The remodeled kitchen uses a small space efficiently with butcher block counters and a bright subway tile back splash.

Northside
Northside
1 Unit Available
1560 Scott St.
1560 Scott Street, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$795
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MISSOULA - This 4 plex built in 2010, offers a care free living with a private 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment.

2748 Flynn Lane
1 Unit Available
2748 Flynn Lane
2748 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1300 sqft
2748 Flynn Lane Available 04/03/20 Large Yard - 3 Bed - 2 Bath - Pet Friendly - Rent: 2195.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2195.

Northside
Northside
1 Unit Available
1237 Kennett Ave #203
1237 Kennett Avenue, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$795
558 sqft
Fully Furnished - Cozy Condo - Near Downtown and UM - Rent: 795.00 Utility Fee: 45.00 (Trash & Water) Deposit: 795.
Results within 10 miles of Missoula

8905 Mormon Creek Rd
1 Unit Available
8905 Mormon Creek Rd
8905 Mormon Creek Road, Missoula County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2976 sqft
8905 Mormon Creek Rd Available 08/03/20 Luxury Montana Home in Lolo - VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY - **VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY** Rent: 2495.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Deposit: 2495.

6134 Lay About Lane
1 Unit Available
6134 Lay About Lane
6134 Lay About Ln, Missoula County, MT
1 Bedroom
$875
484 sqft
APARTMENT - Escape to BRAND NEW, modern, resort -style living at Lolo Peak Village. Highly amenitized, luxury 1 & 2 bd apt. homes with outdoor recreation right around the corner.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Missoula, MT

Finding an apartment in Missoula that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

