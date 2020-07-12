Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:13 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Missoula, MT with parking

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
Copper Run
2200 Great Northern Ave, Missoula, MT
Studio
$839
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Copper Run brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Missoula hotspots infuse Copper Run with vibrant energy.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lower Rattlesnake
1301 Harrison Street
1301 Harrison Street, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 bath Lower Rattlesnake home - Rent - $2,200.00 Deposit - $2,200.00 Tenant Responsibilities: Gas, Electric, Water, Snow Removal, and Lawn Care. Wonderful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Lower Rattlesnake home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northside
219 N 2nd St W
219 North 2nd Street West, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
New This Week!! Charming House Near Providence. - This unit is occupied until 8/4/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Video tour available! Charming historic house near Providence Medical Center.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2749 Bunkhouse Place
2749 Bunkhouse Place, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$4,195
4500 sqft
2749 Bunkhouse Place Available 08/07/20 Gorgeous Model home in Spectacular Neighborhood of Ranch Club - This Gorgeous Model Home located in the Ranch Club is the perfect solution for the right person.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lewis and Clark
3222 Park Street
3222 Park Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1144 sqft
3222 Park Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home features over 1,100 sq ft of living space and is located in the Lewis and Clark area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South 39th Street
136 Cohosset
136 Cohosset Drive, Missoula, MT
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Nice 5-Bedroom 2-Bath Home in the Wapikiya Area! - This nice five bedroom, two bath home located in the Wapikiya area features D/W, W/D hookups, large fenced yard, and a single car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
2204 Strand Ave - B
2204 Strand Avenue, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
990 sqft
Two bedroom duplex - This unit is occupied until 7/11/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing. Two bedroom duplex with 1 1/2 bath. This unit features gas heat, a dishwasher, and W/D are provided.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rose Park
1105 Stephens Ave - 1B
1105 Stephens Avenue, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2300 sqft
Elegant Stephens Pointe Condominiums - This unit is vacant with cleaning and maintenance in progress. Keys can be checked out to view this unit. Video tour available! Fantastic slant street row house with plenty of bells and whistles.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
South 39th Street
4106 Gharrett St.
4106 Gharrett Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
MISSOULA – Located on the south end of Missoula near Reserve and Brooks Street, this Townhome has an open living, kitchen, and dining area and a spacious 2 car attached garage! Additional amenities include 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, den/office space,

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
2130 Mount Ave.
2130 Mount Avenue, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1400 sqft
MISSOULA - Centrally located off of Johnson & 14th Street, tucked away in the alley behind 14th/Mount! This beautifully constructed 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
2250 Agnes Ave., Unit B
2250 Agnes Avenue, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1175 sqft
MISSOULA - Located at the end of a dead end street, this charming low maintenance Townhome features 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Franklin to the Fort
920 S. Johnson St.
920 South Johnson Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
MISSOULA – Centrally located this single family home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 levels of living, 1,150 square feet of living space, dishwasher, dining area, air conditioning, hard surface flooring throughout, washer & dryer (provided but

1 of 2

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
University District
640 Woodworth
640 Woodworth Ave, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
640 Woodworth Available 06/22/20 University Area Home - 4 Bed - 3 Bath - Rent: 2395.00 Utility Fee: 40.00 Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2395.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2748 Flynn Lane
2748 Flynn Lane, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1300 sqft
2748 Flynn Lane Available 04/03/20 Large Yard - 3 Bed - 2 Bath - Pet Friendly - Rent: 2195.00 Utility Fee: 35.00 (Trash) Renters Liability Insurance: 9.50 Deposit: 2195.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Northside
1237 Kennett Ave #203
1237 Kennett Avenue, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
$795
558 sqft
Fully Furnished - Cozy Condo - Near Downtown and UM - Rent: 795.00 Utility Fee: 45.00 (Trash & Water) Deposit: 795.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1010 W Pine St - 102
1010 West Pine Street, Missoula, MT
2 Bedrooms
$895
Impressive Verde Condos - This unit is move in ready. Keys can be checked out to view this property. Two bedroom condo with private patio area, large living room and kitchen windows.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Emma Dickinson
1806 Wyoming D
1806 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1350 sqft
3 bedroom Townhouse close to the Good Food Store - Well constructed, large, three bedroom, two and 1/2 bath, with a dishwasher, gas heat, washer & dryer hookups, and a single car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Emma Dickinson
1822 Wyoming St.
1822 Wyoming Street, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1325 sqft
MISSOULA - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
University District
200 Eddy Ave.
200 Eddy Avenue, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
715 sqft
MISSOULA - These apartments are four blocks from the University and close to downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Northside
1560 Scott St.
1560 Scott Street, Missoula, MT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
720 sqft
MISSOULA - This 4 plex built in 2010, offers a carefree living with a private 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2528 Snaffle Bit Way
2528 Snaffle Bit Way, Missoula, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
New This Week!! Small dog considered! Beautiful 2-level home in 44 Ranch! - This property is occupied until 08/31/20. Please contact our office for information on the next available showing.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lewis and Clark
2623 S. Higgins Avenue
2623 South Higgins Avenue, Missoula, MT
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1720 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath close to University, off street parking - 2623 S. Higgins Ave Missoula, MT 59801 Bedrooms: 4 Bonus Rooms: 0 Bathrooms: 2 Monthly Rent: $1745.00 Security Deposit: $1850.
Results within 1 mile of Missoula

1 of 7

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
1500 Tremper Drive
1500 Tremper Drive, Bonner-West Riverside, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
A simple, freshly painted and cleaned 2 bedroom single family dwelling with nice appliances, washer / dryer hookups, small bathroom with shower, average size bedrooms, medium size kitchen, no carpets. Medium size storage shed included.
Results within 5 miles of Missoula

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
11270 Napton Way
11270 Napton Way, Lolo, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
LOLO - Located off Glacier Drive in Lolo, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features a large living room, dishwasher, dining area, master bedroom walk in closet, 900 square feet of living space, on site shared laundry facilities, exterior storage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Missoula, MT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Missoula apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

