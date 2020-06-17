All apartments in Lolo
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:19 PM

11270 Napton Way

11270 Napton Way · (406) 203-0586
Location

11270 Napton Way, Lolo, MT 59847

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit #1A · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
LOLO - Located off Glacier Drive in Lolo, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features a large living room, dishwasher, dining area, master bedroom walk in closet, 900 square feet of living space, on site shared laundry facilities, exterior storage unit, and 2 designated off street parking spots. This is a second level unit. *5/2019 unit updates - new paint, linoleum in the kitchen & bath, ceiling fixtures & window coverings!

SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for electric and a $40.00/month flat rate utility fee. Lawn care and snow removal are provided. Pets may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking unit and renter’s insurance required. **Lease to expire summer of 2021.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11270 Napton Way have any available units?
11270 Napton Way has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11270 Napton Way have?
Some of 11270 Napton Way's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11270 Napton Way currently offering any rent specials?
11270 Napton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11270 Napton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11270 Napton Way is pet friendly.
Does 11270 Napton Way offer parking?
Yes, 11270 Napton Way offers parking.
Does 11270 Napton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11270 Napton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11270 Napton Way have a pool?
No, 11270 Napton Way does not have a pool.
Does 11270 Napton Way have accessible units?
No, 11270 Napton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11270 Napton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11270 Napton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11270 Napton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11270 Napton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
