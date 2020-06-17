11270 Napton Way

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

LOLO - Located off Glacier Drive in Lolo, this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment features a large living room, dishwasher, dining area, master bedroom walk in closet, 900 square feet of living space, on site shared laundry facilities, exterior storage unit, and 2 designated off street parking spots. This is a second level unit. *5/2019 unit updates - new paint, linoleum in the kitchen & bath, ceiling fixtures & window coverings!



SPECIAL TERMS: Tenants are responsible for electric and a $40.00/month flat rate utility fee. Lawn care and snow removal are provided. Pets may be considered upon owner approval with additional rent and security deposit. Non-smoking unit and renter’s insurance required. **Lease to expire summer of 2021.**