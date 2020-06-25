/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kalispell, MT
3 Sunset Plaza Apt B
3 Sunset Plaza, Kalispell, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Apartment Centrally Located in quiet, treed location. - New carpet in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom apartment located just off Hwy 93. Private entry to this second floor apartment with bright, open floor plan.
43 Windward Loop
43 Windward Loop, Kalispell, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1964 sqft
IM SORRY THIS PROPERTY WAS JUST LEASED....Single story ranch style home located close to medical facilities in a sleepy little neighborhood. Open floor plan with large living room, nice kitchen with huge pantry and all good sized bedrooms.
1029 2nd street west
1029 2nd Street West, Kalispell, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1962 sqft
Available 05/15/20 Duplex for rent - Property Id: 32674 very nice duplex, one side available, across from Peterson elementary school, no cats, no smoking...
Results within 10 miles of Kalispell
4985 Flatwater Dr.
4985 Flatwater Drive, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3100 sqft
4985 Flatwater Dr. Available 09/03/20 Montana Lakes Escape - Wonderfully built in 2018, this lovingly maintained furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is available Sept. 3rd through Nov. 2020. April-June 2021.
530 Glenwood Road
530 Glenwood Road, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available 09/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom Furnished Home Close to Town - Property Id: 19002 Charming 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom furnished home a mile from downtown Whitefish, close to Whitefish Lake and only 15 minutes to Whitefish Mountain Resort.
1280 Birch Hill Drive
1280 Birch Hill Drive, Whitefish, MT
1280 Birch Hill Drive Available 08/04/20 Fabulous 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home with Lake access - A wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot with Whitefish Lake beach access.
590 1/2 Danielson Rd
590 1/2 Danielson Rd, Flathead County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home with woods surrounding the property. Owners live on the property. Just 15 minutes west of Kalispell. The 1980 home is well taken care of with large living room and dining room. Approximately 1280 square feet.
207 Sawyer Lane - D
207 Sawyer Ln, Flathead County, MT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
This 3-Bedroom, 2-bath fully accessible unfurnished condo features an open-concept living room, kitchen, and dining room. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas and quality carpeting in the spacious bedrooms.
668 Copperwood Ct.
668 Copperwood Court, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1817 sqft
Lovely Townhouse Close to Downtown.......... - Lovely, furnished, three bedroom, two and a half bath, 2 story home with over sized one car garage. The property is a duplex with great sound barriers from side to side.
6009 Wengen Place, Unit K
6009 Wengen Pl, Whitefish, MT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2200 sqft
Available 02/01/20 Whitefish Monterra Furnished 3 Bed, 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 18386 Beautiful views from the large patio in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Features hard wood floors, granite and tile.