/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kalispell, MT
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
635 S Main St
635 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath house with full basement and one car attached garage. More storage then you need. New flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Plus hardwood floors. Bathroom updated. Large living/dinning room. Gas forced air heat.
Results within 5 miles of Kalispell
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Jewel Trail
60 Jewel Trl, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1224 sqft
This is a beautiful remodeled cottage style 2Bd/1Ba home, in a country setting with amazing views and privacy on 5 acres close to town. This home has granite counter tops, new flooring and paint, wood stove, and laundry hook ups.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1361 Church Drive
1361 Church Dr, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$995
Brand New/Country Living - Country Living out of the hustle and bustle. This home has been 100% remodeled right down to the sheet rock. New flooring, cabinets, window treatments, paint, shower, toilet, sink, appliances etc.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
159 Wagonwheel Road
159 Wagon Wheel Rd, Flathead County, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
159 Wagonwheel Road Available 08/24/20 Wagon Wheel 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Large Garage! - Private surroundings in this custom built, 2 Bedroom 2 bath home on 18 acres of forested land with a bonus room with lots of possibilities.
Results within 10 miles of Kalispell
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
104 Colorado Avenue, Unit B
104 Colorado Ave, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1011 sqft
Whitefish Unfurnished 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo - Property Id: 291245 This unfurnished ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is within walking distance to downtown Whitefish and Whitefish City Beach. Features wood look laminate flooring throughout.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5089 River Lakes Parkway
5089 River Lakes Parkway, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
5089 River Lakes Parkway Available 10/02/20 River Lakes Community Duplex - Furnished two bedroom and two and a half bath condo in the beautiful River Lakes Community of Whitefish. Convenient to everything! Clubhouse is available to renters. .
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles
130 Miles Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
130 Miles Ave - 130 Miles Available 10/06/20 Great, furnished 2/2.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
477 Aspen Ct.
477 Aspen Court, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
477 Aspen Ct. Available 08/03/20 Adorable Furnished Townhouse - Cute two story, furnished townhouse with attached garage. The main floor has an open kitchen, dining and living room area with a half bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6213 Shiloh Ave Unit D
6213 Shiloh Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1210 sqft
FURNISHED!!Available for monthly rentals a newly furnished and exceptionally well cared for, two bedroom, two bathroom, Riverwalk of Whitefish, MT, main floor Condo.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6003 St. Moritz, Unit B
6003 Saint Moritz Drive, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1234 sqft
Whitefish Monterra 2 Bed, 2 Bath Vacation Condo - Property Id: 77391 Drop your bags and go enjoy all that the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park Has to offer! This furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a one car garage, large patio
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
527 Spokane Ave
527 Spokane Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
869 sqft
Whitefish 2 BR House Near Downtown - 2 BR, 1 BA house in Whitefish on Spokane Ave. Washer/Dryer included. Evaporative cooler. Just a couple of blocks from downtown. Washer/Dryer included. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. $1300.00/month.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
920 2nd Street E
920 East 2nd Street, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
820 sqft
920 2nd Street E Available 09/01/20 Whitefish Home with 2 Car Garage, close to Downtown & Schools - Enjoy this recently updated cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath house, in the heart of Whitefish.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Fir Ave.
203 Fir Avenue, Whitefish, MT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Great 2 bedroom duplex in Whitefish! - Walking distance to Whitefish schools, restaurants, downtown, Whitefish river, and the city beach! This adorable 2 story duplex is ready to rent. Brand new carpet, and flooring throughout.