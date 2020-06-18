244 River Dr

Amenities
Newer double wide mobile on the river. Partially furnished. All utilities paid up to $280.00. 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Wood laminate flooring and newer paint. Extra large living room, open floor plan in the kitchen dining area, with views of the Middle Fork 60 feet away. W/D included. Electric forced air furnace. Well and septic. Unfenced yard. Garage not included. No smoking. No Pets. 12 month lease. $1250 Security Deposit. $1250 per month rent. Available on or about 07/01/2020. 244 River Drive Hungry Horse. Managed by CoRental Property Management Inc. Call (406)752-5600