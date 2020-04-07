7265 Rosemary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace oven w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Pet Friendly - Three Bedroom Home on Corner Lot! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the valley sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard. It features a gas fireplace, on demand hot water for filling the master bath tub, space to park your RV or trailer and hook up to a 50 amp electrical outlet. Washer/Dryer hook ups (dryer can be gas or electric). Gas furnace and water heater. Home is on a well and septic system. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant is responsible to maintain the yard which is equipped with underground sprinklers and take care of snow removal. Property is governed by covenants but there is no active HOA. Pet policy is $250 security deposit per pet and $50/month for the 1st pet and $35/mo for the 2nd pet. Limit of 2 pets (cats and dogs only). No smoking.



For more information and an application visit 406Properties.com



This company does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex/gender, disability, creed, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or familial status. This company does not discriminate against Service Animals and applicants requiring an Assistance Animal may apply for a Reasonable Accommodation during the application process.



(RLNE3716271)