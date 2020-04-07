All apartments in Helena Valley West Central
Find more places like 7265 Rosemary Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Helena Valley West Central, MT
/
7265 Rosemary Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:01 AM

7265 Rosemary Drive

7265 Rosemary Drive · (406) 437-3011 ext. 703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7265 Rosemary Drive, Helena Valley West Central, MT 59602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7265 Rosemary Drive · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
accessible
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Pet Friendly - Three Bedroom Home on Corner Lot! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the valley sits on a corner lot with a fenced yard. It features a gas fireplace, on demand hot water for filling the master bath tub, space to park your RV or trailer and hook up to a 50 amp electrical outlet. Washer/Dryer hook ups (dryer can be gas or electric). Gas furnace and water heater. Home is on a well and septic system. Tenant pays all utilities. Tenant is responsible to maintain the yard which is equipped with underground sprinklers and take care of snow removal. Property is governed by covenants but there is no active HOA. Pet policy is $250 security deposit per pet and $50/month for the 1st pet and $35/mo for the 2nd pet. Limit of 2 pets (cats and dogs only). No smoking.

For more information and an application visit 406Properties.com

This company does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex/gender, disability, creed, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity or familial status. This company does not discriminate against Service Animals and applicants requiring an Assistance Animal may apply for a Reasonable Accommodation during the application process.

(RLNE3716271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7265 Rosemary Drive have any available units?
7265 Rosemary Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7265 Rosemary Drive have?
Some of 7265 Rosemary Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7265 Rosemary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7265 Rosemary Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7265 Rosemary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7265 Rosemary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7265 Rosemary Drive offer parking?
No, 7265 Rosemary Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7265 Rosemary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7265 Rosemary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7265 Rosemary Drive have a pool?
No, 7265 Rosemary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7265 Rosemary Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7265 Rosemary Drive has accessible units.
Does 7265 Rosemary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7265 Rosemary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7265 Rosemary Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7265 Rosemary Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7265 Rosemary Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Helena, MT
Butte-Silver Bow, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity