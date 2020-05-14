Amenities

8 Lone Pine Trail Available 06/17/20 Immaculate NEW 3 bed 3 bath Townhouse in Hamilton - Immaculate NEW 3 bed 3 bath, 2441 sq ft Townhouse in a quiet Hamilton neighborhood. Kitchen has knotty pine cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master suite on mail level. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with bathroom, family room and a bonus room. Hardwood flooring on main level, carpeting upstairs. Term is month to month. Beautiful landscaping. HOA provides outside water, garbage removal, mowing and snow removal, tenants are required to do weeding.



(RLNE5140518)