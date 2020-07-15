All apartments in Flathead County
2734 Plaza Road
Last updated July 15 2020

2734 Plaza Road

2734 Plaza Road · (406) 862-5994
Location

2734 Plaza Road, Flathead County, MT 59937

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2734 Plaza Road · Avail. Oct 5

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
2734 Plaza Road Available 10/05/20 Lovely Furnished Whitefish Lake Home - Beautiful views of Whitefish Lake! Newly remodeled, furnished, 2 bedroom/, 2 bath home on 2 levels. Main floor has a front covered deck, kitchen, twin bedroom, living and dining area, duet stacking washer/dryer.
Upstairs is a master King suite with kitchen area, deck, living garden,bathroom with commode, bidet and shower with a walk in closet.
Two decks with furniture and BBQ; 49 ft. of private beach with a dock, a jet ski cradle, and a mooring. Access to the community beach. Hardwood floors throughout the home. 49 inch smart TV and wifi. Air conditioner upstairs. Electric baseboard heat. Alarm system.
Available October, 2020 - May, 2021 at $2,700 or monthly for $3500 with utilities paid by the tenant for longer term rental.
August rental is $8000
Carport for one vehicle.
Beautiful Views!

(RLNE4104941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Plaza Road have any available units?
2734 Plaza Road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2734 Plaza Road have?
Some of 2734 Plaza Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Plaza Road currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Plaza Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Plaza Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2734 Plaza Road is pet friendly.
Does 2734 Plaza Road offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Plaza Road offers parking.
Does 2734 Plaza Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2734 Plaza Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Plaza Road have a pool?
No, 2734 Plaza Road does not have a pool.
Does 2734 Plaza Road have accessible units?
No, 2734 Plaza Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Plaza Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2734 Plaza Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 Plaza Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2734 Plaza Road has units with air conditioning.
