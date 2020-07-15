Amenities

2734 Plaza Road Available 10/05/20 Lovely Furnished Whitefish Lake Home - Beautiful views of Whitefish Lake! Newly remodeled, furnished, 2 bedroom/, 2 bath home on 2 levels. Main floor has a front covered deck, kitchen, twin bedroom, living and dining area, duet stacking washer/dryer.

Upstairs is a master King suite with kitchen area, deck, living garden,bathroom with commode, bidet and shower with a walk in closet.

Two decks with furniture and BBQ; 49 ft. of private beach with a dock, a jet ski cradle, and a mooring. Access to the community beach. Hardwood floors throughout the home. 49 inch smart TV and wifi. Air conditioner upstairs. Electric baseboard heat. Alarm system.

Available October, 2020 - May, 2021 at $2,700 or monthly for $3500 with utilities paid by the tenant for longer term rental.

August rental is $8000

Carport for one vehicle.

Beautiful Views!



