2385 Mountain Shadows Drive Available 10/01/20 Whitefish Lake View for days................. - Available October 1st- May 31st. Fabulous three bedroom, three bath home, decorated for style, ease and comfort!!! The owners have thought of everything to make your stay here sublime.

Private entry with a long driveway leading up to your personal oasis overlooking Whitefish Lake with amazing forest bathing out your front door. Large garage with two bays for your use.

Coming in the front door takes you to a lovely stone entry way with large living room and wood fireplace, dining room, powder room, and sitting area with an expansive view beyond. Fully furnished kitchen to the left of the open concept with laundry room , boot warmer for you avid skiers and the

attached garage beyond.

Moving out on the other side of the Living room takes you into the beautifully appointed King Master Bedroom with the gorgeous master bathroom en suite. Walk in closet completes this room.

Head downstairs into the family room with gas fireplace; bar area; and plenty of rooms for games, reading or gazing out the window. Half bath for this area and as you head down the hallway you find the the bunk room with a set of Queen Bunks and a set of Twin Bunks. A full bathroom for that bedroom. Farther down the hall takes you to the Cowgirl Queen Suite with a private bathroom.



The home affords you room to roam, vistas, and privacy!!



This fully furnished home is available Oct. 1 - May 31st at $5,000 per month with utilities included.

Snow plowing done for you and a reimbursed charge to the tenant.



No Cats Allowed



