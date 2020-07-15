All apartments in Flathead County
Find more places like 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flathead County, MT
/
2385 Mountain Shadows Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2385 Mountain Shadows Drive

2385 Mountain Shadows Drive · (406) 862-5994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2385 Mountain Shadows Drive, Flathead County, MT 59937

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive · Avail. Oct 1

$5,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2385 Mountain Shadows Drive Available 10/01/20 Whitefish Lake View for days................. - Available October 1st- May 31st. Fabulous three bedroom, three bath home, decorated for style, ease and comfort!!! The owners have thought of everything to make your stay here sublime.
Private entry with a long driveway leading up to your personal oasis overlooking Whitefish Lake with amazing forest bathing out your front door. Large garage with two bays for your use.
Coming in the front door takes you to a lovely stone entry way with large living room and wood fireplace, dining room, powder room, and sitting area with an expansive view beyond. Fully furnished kitchen to the left of the open concept with laundry room , boot warmer for you avid skiers and the
attached garage beyond.
Moving out on the other side of the Living room takes you into the beautifully appointed King Master Bedroom with the gorgeous master bathroom en suite. Walk in closet completes this room.
Head downstairs into the family room with gas fireplace; bar area; and plenty of rooms for games, reading or gazing out the window. Half bath for this area and as you head down the hallway you find the the bunk room with a set of Queen Bunks and a set of Twin Bunks. A full bathroom for that bedroom. Farther down the hall takes you to the Cowgirl Queen Suite with a private bathroom.

The home affords you room to roam, vistas, and privacy!!

This fully furnished home is available Oct. 1 - May 31st at $5,000 per month with utilities included.
Snow plowing done for you and a reimbursed charge to the tenant.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5063036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive have any available units?
2385 Mountain Shadows Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive have?
Some of 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2385 Mountain Shadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive offers parking.
Does 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive have a pool?
No, 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2385 Mountain Shadows Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Missoula, MTKalispell, MT
Whitefish, MT
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity