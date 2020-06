Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage bbq/grill

818 WEST GALENA



This four bedroom one bath home is located in historic uptown Butte, Montana, minutes away from Montana Tech. This home features a big living room and dining room. Just outside the back door is a big outside deck, perfect for those warm summer barbecues! There is a small one car garage in the back. This home would be perfect for anyone looking for a wonderful uptown location. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Contact Two 20 Property Management now for a showing. (406) 560-5801



$1200/month

$1200 deposit



Pets okay with prior approval. Please view our pet policy.

No smoking.

No section 8.



Available May 3rd.



RRE-RPM-LIC-62916