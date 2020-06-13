Apartment List
/
MS
/
pearl
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:47 PM

84 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pearl, MS

Finding an apartment in Pearl that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
22 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
$937
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$951
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
809 Sensing St
809 Sensing Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
809 Sensing St. Pearl, MS - Beautiful 3 bedroom home with fresh paint throughout, new flooring in living room and hallway, fenced yard, and 2 car carport. Lots of storage and family time space. Pet friendly home but no inside smoking please.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
4117 Herrington Boulevard
4117 Herrington Boulevard, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1210 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
237 Patton Drive
237 Patton Drive, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2152 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
506 Marbury Street
506 Marbury Street, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1110 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
509 Bruin Avenue
509 Bruin Avenue, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
120 Oak Park Drive
120 Oak Park Drive, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 9

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
3339 Harle Street
3339 Harle Street, Pearl, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,380
2000 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
8 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:47pm
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$870
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,010
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1305 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:59am
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:58am
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 07:55am
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:11am
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$940
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated September 25 at 07:59pm
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1034 Monroe St
1034 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1800 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom Home in Belhaven!! - 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Beautiful Hardwood Floors Spacious rooms Covered Parking New Central HVAC (RLNE5767856)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Gladeview Place
301 Gladeview Place, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2096 sqft
Great 4 bed 3 bath for rent in Brandon! - This lovely home is now available for rent in Hidden Hills. Conveniently located off of Lakeland Drive or Spillway Road, it is great for commuters. It sits on a large corner lot and backs up to water.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
404 Pelican Way
404 Pelican Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great 3 bed 2 bath in Barnett Bend!!! - You won't want to miss out on this house! New flooring throughout. Comes with a refrigerator and washer/dryer. Fully fenced in back yard with a nice patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3332 Northview Dr
3332 Northview Drive, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3332 Northview Dr Available 07/06/20 Fondren Rental - 2 Bed, 2 Bath - 2 bed, 2 bath located in Fondren. Beautiful wood floors and a great location! Close to some of the best shopping and dining that Jackson has to offer.
City Guide for Pearl, MS

Abnormal city center: Unlike most cities and towns in Mississippi, Pearl doesn't have a town square. Instead, the old high school has been developed to house the Police Department, the city courts and city hall.

Sitting just to the southeast of Jackson (the state capital), Pearl is the 13th-largest community in Mississippi with about 25,000 residents. Given its proximity to the largest city in the state, real estate prices in Pearl are some of the highest in the state, although they certainly don't compare with prices for other higher-earning states. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pearl, MS

Finding an apartment in Pearl that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Pearl 1 BedroomsPearl 2 BedroomsPearl 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearl 3 Bedrooms
Pearl Apartments with BalconyPearl Apartments with GaragePearl Apartments with GymPearl Apartments with Parking
Pearl Apartments with PoolPearl Dog Friendly ApartmentsPearl Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jackson, MSRidgeland, MSBrandon, MS
Clinton, MSFlowood, MSByram, MS
Richland, MSMadison, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Jackson State University
Mississippi College