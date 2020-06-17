All apartments in Meridian
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:16 PM

2033 38th Ave

2033 38th Avenue · (214) 498-1861
Location

2033 38th Avenue, Meridian, MS 39307

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This property is available on a rent-to-own basis. Two Bedroom One bath 1,208 sq ft home. Take advantage of our Low Down / Low Monthly Rent to Own program. For just $1000 Down and $450 a Month, you can start on the path to home ownership. A minimum of $1,700 of monthly documented income is required to qualify. Tenant is responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities. We require good rental history, at least 90 days on your job and proof of income. This property does not qualify for Section 8. NO DOWN PAYMENT for Veterans and Active Military! Contact Alex at (214) 498-1861 for more details, questions or to setup a showing. If I am unavailable please leave a clear message with the property address and I will contact you back within 48 hours. You can also visit our website at www.Innomaxhs.com Seller will also entertain cash offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 38th Ave have any available units?
2033 38th Ave has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2033 38th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2033 38th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 38th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2033 38th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian.
Does 2033 38th Ave offer parking?
No, 2033 38th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2033 38th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 38th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 38th Ave have a pool?
No, 2033 38th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2033 38th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2033 38th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 38th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 38th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 38th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 38th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
