Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 PM

84 Apartments under $900 for rent in Horn Lake, MS

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1277 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 5 miles of Horn Lake
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1460 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 08:50pm
7 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
3 Bedrooms
$810
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
803 W Levi Rd
803 West Levi Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$665
1008 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 803 W Levi Rd in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ford Road
562 Gainsville (Whitehaven)
562 Gainsville Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$705
934 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Westhaven
530 Delta Rd (Westhaven)
530 Delta Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Last updated July 13 at 04:41pm
1 Unit Available
539 Whitesboro Avenue
539 Whitesboro Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1194 sqft
Freshly rehabbed 3 bedrooms 1 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. Large living room area with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen will include a new gas range. Eat-in kitchen area.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Weaver Road - Mt Pisgah
3677 Bison Street
3677 Bison Street, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$885
1322 sqft
This perfect home is undergoing major renovation. The update includes New roof , New HVAC , New water heater ,updated kitchen and remodeled beds and bath with modern touches. Don't miss this out, schedule for viewing now at 901-602-5737!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
353 McFarland Drive
353 Mcfarland Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1422 sqft
This beautiful home is going under renovation and will feature brand new roof, new A/C, new water heater, new furnace, new flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, new light fixtures, updated bathroom, and many more! Call now for showings 901-602-5737!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
4100 Maumee Street
4100 Maumee Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1115 sqft
This 3 bedroom property is undergoing a major renovation. Updates include New roof, New HVAC , remodeled bedrooms, New stove, and New dishwasher to be installed. Call now for showing 901-602-5737!

Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
834 Red Leaf Ln
834 Red Leaf Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1043 sqft
Large three bedroom one bath house. Separate living roon and dining room. Single car garage with extra storage and a fenced backyard. Located close to schools shopping and entertainment.Large fenced in back yard. Don't miss out on this one.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
5589 Lochinvar Road
5589 Lochinvar Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1130 sqft
Recently renovated 3Br/ 1Ba in the Whitehaven View Subdivision! Fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout, eat in kitchen, and 1 car garage.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4151 Faronia Road - 1
4151 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4157 Faronia Road - 3
4157 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4641 Millview Ct.
4641 Millview Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4641 Millview Ct. in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4636 Vega DR .
4636 Vega Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4636 Vega DR . in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1053 Whitaker #13
1053 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4645 Yosemite Ct.
4645 Yosemite Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4645 Yosemite Ct. in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1033 Whitaker #4
1033 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1087 Whitaker Rd #4
1087 Whitaker Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
850 sqft
NO CREDIT CHECK!! NO DEPOSIT!! SECOND CHANCE PROGRAM!! We have very spacious two bedroom apartments. On-Site Laundry Facilities, 24 Hour Courtesy Staff, Surveillance Cameras, All Appliances Included, Walk-in Closets, Close to Public Transportation.

Last updated March 5 at 01:52pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood
4264 Westmont St
4264 Westmont Road, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$675
854 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Last updated December 10 at 11:49pm
1 Unit Available
Whitehaven View
1265 Winfield Road
1265 Winfield Ave, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$815
1377 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,377 sf home is located in Memphis, TN. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and detached garage.

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Red Oaks
4898 Childs Drive
4898 Childs Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1562 sqft
Non-Qualifying Lease Option to Purchase - $1500 Option Money & $850 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing- This single family home offers 3 bedrooms, 1.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
4228 Brookway Street
4228 Brookway Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1250 sqft
If you are looking for a perfect home, you need to watch out for this property. This 3 beds 1 bath property is undergoing major renovations that you'll surely love.

July 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Horn Lake Rent Report. Horn Lake rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Horn Lake rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Horn Lake rents increased over the past month

Horn Lake rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Horn Lake stand at $846 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,000 for a two-bedroom. Horn Lake's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Horn Lake, but other cities across the entire metro have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Horn Lake metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Mississippi as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Germantown is the most expensive of all Horn Lake metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,290; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Jackson, where a two-bedroom goes for $840, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.9%).
    • Ridgeland, Germantown, and Hattiesburg have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.1%, 3.0%, and 0.7%, respectively).

    Horn Lake rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Horn Lake has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Horn Lake is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Horn Lake's median two-bedroom rent of $1,000 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Horn Lake remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Horn Lake than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Horn Lake.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

