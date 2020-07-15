/
studio apartments
10 Studio Apartments for rent in Wildwood, MO
Grover
16962 Manchester Road
16962 Manchester Road, Wildwood, MO
Studio
$6,125
7000 sqft
Large meeting areas with separate facilities zoned for professional/retail/entertainment uses. Landmark building. Owner will sub-divide if requested.
Results within 5 miles of Wildwood
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard
151 Chesterfield Industrial Boulevard, Chesterfield, MO
Studio
$2,200
2798 sqft
Triple Net Lease, One (1) year minimum Lease, One (1) month rent Security Deposit ... Great location in Chesterfield Valley! End of the building commercial space.
15332 Manchester Road, Suite 218
15332 Manchester Road, Ellisville, MO
Studio
$1,299
648 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15332 Manchester Road, Suite 218 in Ellisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Wildwood
1232 Jungermann Road
1232 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,890
6480 sqft
Unit 1232 is a 1,620 sf main level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.
1234 Jungermann Road
1234 Jungermann Road, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$1,620
1620 sqft
Unit 1234 is a 1,620 sf lower level office space that features 4 offices, a conference room, reception area/assistants office, break room with a kitchenette, closets for storage, and a private bathroom.
410 sovereign Court
410 Sovereign Court, St. Louis County, MO
Studio
$1,100
920 sqft
You'll love this office space For Lease with easy access to major roads and I-270. It's quiet and tucked away from busy Manchester road, yet offers quick access to get anything with ease. Front and rear entry options with handicap accessibility.
2043 Trade Center Drive
2043 Trade Center Drive, St. Peters, MO
Studio
$3,200
Conveniently located near Hwy 79 and I-70 4,400 sf, 1200 sf warehouse, 3200 sf office Jack and Jill Bathrooms 4 large offices 1,700 sf bullpen area Kitchen area with stove 2- 9’x10’ dock doors 11’x14’ drive in door 22’ tall clear span warehouse
4640 Big 3 Acres
4640 Big Three Acres, Jefferson County, MO
Studio
$3,200
7700 sqft
Fabulous 12 acres of fenced property with outside storage. The property is know as Big 3 Auto Salvage and is just east of Buchheits of House Springs. A great opportunity for any business that needs truck, bus, RV or any type of outside storage.
121 Osage Executive Circle
121 Osage Executive Circle, Byrnes Mill, MO
Studio
$1,500
Hwy 30 visibility/frontage. Approximately 1200 SF, with 2 large offices, 2 storage area, kitchenette could be another office. Large showroom space with built in desk space. Was a State Farm Insurance office for many years.
3317 Highway 100
3317 Missouri Highway 100, Franklin County, MO
Studio
$1,300
1390 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE-retail/office space easy access to, and within eyesight of HWY 44 and one of the highest traffic intersection in the area.
