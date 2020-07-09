449 Poplar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

AVAILABLE JULY 15: This beautiful home offers a large entry, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, with a 2 car garage. The spacious Master suite comes with a jetted tub, double sinks, tiled floor, and separate shower. Kitchen comes with a walk-in pantry, stainless appliances & hardwood floors. The main level laundry room off the kitchen, has a coat closet and cabinets for storage (washer and dryer are not included). Basement features the 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, family room, mud room and a hidden panic/storage room. The backyard has a covered patio just off the dining area & storage shed in the large backyard. Nice subdivision close to movie theater, Walmart, restaurants and more. See video for complete walk-through.

1 year lease with 1 month's deposit required.

This home is pet friendly but we do require an additional $250 deposit per pet and an additional $25/month per pet.

Lot 9,000 sq ft