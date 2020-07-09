All apartments in Warrensburg
Warrensburg, MO
449 Poplar Street
Last updated July 9 2020

449 Poplar Street

449 Poplar Street
Location

449 Poplar Street, Warrensburg, MO 64093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
AVAILABLE JULY 15: This beautiful home offers a large entry, 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, with a 2 car garage. The spacious Master suite comes with a jetted tub, double sinks, tiled floor, and separate shower. Kitchen comes with a walk-in pantry, stainless appliances & hardwood floors. The main level laundry room off the kitchen, has a coat closet and cabinets for storage (washer and dryer are not included). Basement features the 4th bedroom, 3rd bath, family room, mud room and a hidden panic/storage room. The backyard has a covered patio just off the dining area & storage shed in the large backyard. Nice subdivision close to movie theater, Walmart, restaurants and more. See video for complete walk-through.
1 year lease with 1 month's deposit required.
This home is pet friendly but we do require an additional $250 deposit per pet and an additional $25/month per pet.
Lot 9,000 sq ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

