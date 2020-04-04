All apartments in Warrensburg
108 Fairview
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

108 Fairview

108 Fairview Avenue · (660) 429-6042
Location

108 Fairview Avenue, Warrensburg, MO 64093

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Fairview · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

- This is a giant home with lots of additional space located in an established neighborhood. This home features a two car garage, large walk in pantry, main floor laundry room, two gas fireplaces, and a huge fenced in back yard with a two tiered deck. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. You will also enjoy the additional space of an extra large room off the garage and a green room off the master. This home also has the added benefit of two water heaters and two furnaces. DOGS OKAY WITH APPROVAL AND A $500 DEPOSIT. NO CATS. NO SMOKING.

(RLNE5649225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Fairview have any available units?
108 Fairview has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 108 Fairview have?
Some of 108 Fairview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
108 Fairview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Fairview pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Fairview is pet friendly.
Does 108 Fairview offer parking?
Yes, 108 Fairview does offer parking.
Does 108 Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Fairview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Fairview have a pool?
No, 108 Fairview does not have a pool.
Does 108 Fairview have accessible units?
No, 108 Fairview does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Fairview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Fairview has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Fairview have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Fairview does not have units with air conditioning.
