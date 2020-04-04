108 Fairview

Amenities

- This is a giant home with lots of additional space located in an established neighborhood. This home features a two car garage, large walk in pantry, main floor laundry room, two gas fireplaces, and a huge fenced in back yard with a two tiered deck. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher. You will also enjoy the additional space of an extra large room off the garage and a green room off the master. This home also has the added benefit of two water heaters and two furnaces. DOGS OKAY WITH APPROVAL AND A $500 DEPOSIT. NO CATS. NO SMOKING.



