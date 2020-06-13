All apartments in Village of Four Seasons
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:26 PM

420 Evergreen Drive

420 Evergreen Dr · (573) 552-7230
Location

420 Evergreen Dr, Village of Four Seasons, MO 65049

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Completely updated and remodeled home in the Village of the Four Seasons. The property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. The home has been recently updated with all new flooring, stainless appliances, and updated bathrooms. The home includes all the amenities of the village including 3 pools, 2 playgrounds, a dog park, a fitness center, and hiking and biking trails. Home is not furnished. NO Pets.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
420 Evergreen Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Evergreen Drive have?
Some of 420 Evergreen Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Evergreen Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Evergreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 420 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 Evergreen Drive does offer parking.
Does 420 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Evergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 420 Evergreen Drive has a pool.
Does 420 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Evergreen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Evergreen Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 420 Evergreen Drive has units with air conditioning.
