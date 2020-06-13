420 Evergreen Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Completely updated and remodeled home in the Village of the Four Seasons. The property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. The home has been recently updated with all new flooring, stainless appliances, and updated bathrooms. The home includes all the amenities of the village including 3 pools, 2 playgrounds, a dog park, a fitness center, and hiking and biking trails. Home is not furnished. NO Pets.

Completely updated and remodeled home in the Village of the Four Seasons. The property offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. The home has been recently updated with all new flooring, stainless appliances, and updated bathrooms. The home includes all the amenities of the village including 3 pools, 2 playgrounds, a dog park, a fitness center, and hiking and biking trails.