studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
52 Studio Apartments for rent in University City, MO
$
13 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,333
613 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
70 Units Available
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,265
565 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Contact for Availability
Wydown Skinker
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
Results within 5 miles of University City
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
53 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
18 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
127 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,195
572 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,288
575 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
$
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$884
550 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
15 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$810
486 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
$
16 Units Available
Rock Hill
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$667
399 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
50 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
22 Units Available
Richmond Heights
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,227
572 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
1 Unit Available
Bevo Mill
4429 Neosho Street
4429 Neosho Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,099
1297 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1225957 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.
1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
4627 Hampton Avenue
4627 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,200
Location! Location! This beautiful office space is the entire second floor in a well maintained building. The main area is a large open space with lots of natural light and gleaming engineered wood floors.
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
6301 Garfield Avenue
6301 Garfield Avenue, Berkeley, MO
Studio
$2,500
21902 sqft
Church sharing opportunity. Daycare space for lease $3,500/mo M-F. Mon-Fri classrooms, kitchen and fellowship. Sanctuary use Sunday 8am $1,200/mo or 11am $2,500/mo, or $1000.00 after 12:30 Sunday afternoons.
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
15 South Florissant
15 South Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO
Studio
$3,000
Numerous possibilities for this building in the heart of downtown Ferguson. Excellent space for office, insurance, law office, mortgage, retail and many other options. The space was completely renovated in 2014.
1 Unit Available
Southampton
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard
4215 South Kingshighway Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,850
4000 sqft
Fantastic location for your South city business with 4000 sq ft zone F retail! This large building was a beauty supply outlet.
1 Unit Available
St. Louis Hills
6974 Chippewa
6974 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$3,200
5901 sqft
Multiple size offices available in this St. Louis Hills building. High traffic, visible location! Offices range from 140-285 SF. Lease one, or multiple, 12 offices to choose from. Includes private front and rear entry and lavatory.
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4405 Woodson
4405 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$2,000
1260 sqft
Great location for auto servicing. Take advantage of the hotel/motel, office and airport traffic.
1 Unit Available
Clifton Heights
6401 Arsenal Street
6401 Arsenal Street, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$950
4872 sqft
Great Commercial/Retail Lease Opportunity w/ Two Store Fronts! Fenced and Gated Parking lot, Newer 800 AMP electrical service (200 for each storefront and 200 for each upstairs apartments). New PVC plumbing stack & New Water lines in 2014.
