OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2221 S 9th St SAINT JOSEPH, MO 64503

$1500 down $250 mo. 0.13 acres and a house of 1,440 sq. ft. for sale with low down payment and no credit check loan. We will make you the loan. The house needs work and you will have to take a look for yourself but this is a great opportunity to own your home or a rental Home. You will be the deeded owner.

Make me an offer!!! Call me.

The house has been tagged by the city. It needs some work and you will need to get with the city and work this out WHEN YOU ARE THE OWNER. We will make you a direct owner finance loan with no credit check. So you can own this home by Friday next. Text or Email me with the property address and I will send you the code to take a look at the property.



(RLNE2570160)