Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Large home in central Richland, features 4 BD, 3BA, Family Room, Large Patio. This house has plenty of space with 2 master suites, walk in closets, large city corner lot. All utilities are through the City of Richland so no worries about having multiple utility companies to deal with! NO Pets!!!