24585 Terrain Lane

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.***



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home located in the Rocky Point Subdivision. This home is less than 10 minutes from the front gate of Ft. Leonard Wood and sits in the cul-de-sac. The living room has vaulted ceilings and wood flooring. The dining room and kitchen both have ceramic tile flooring, and the kitchen features all white appliances and a modern tile backsplash. The master bedroom is carpeted for comfort and is large. The master bathroom has a double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms both have carpet. Other features of this home include: a two car garage, back deck, chain link fence and laundry room with cabinets. Call Walker Real Estate Rentals today to view this home!



**$350 non refundable pet fee per pet. Small to medium size dogs allowed. No Cats. Other Fees May Apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available 8/3/20

