All apartments in Pulaski County
Find more places like 24585 Terrain Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pulaski County, MO
/
24585 Terrain Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

24585 Terrain Lane

24585 Terrain Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

24585 Terrain Lane, Pulaski County, MO 65584

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.***

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home located in the Rocky Point Subdivision. This home is less than 10 minutes from the front gate of Ft. Leonard Wood and sits in the cul-de-sac. The living room has vaulted ceilings and wood flooring. The dining room and kitchen both have ceramic tile flooring, and the kitchen features all white appliances and a modern tile backsplash. The master bedroom is carpeted for comfort and is large. The master bathroom has a double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. The two guest bedrooms both have carpet. Other features of this home include: a two car garage, back deck, chain link fence and laundry room with cabinets. Call Walker Real Estate Rentals today to view this home!

**$350 non refundable pet fee per pet. Small to medium size dogs allowed. No Cats. Other Fees May Apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,025, Available 8/3/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24585 Terrain Lane have any available units?
24585 Terrain Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pulaski County, MO.
What amenities does 24585 Terrain Lane have?
Some of 24585 Terrain Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24585 Terrain Lane currently offering any rent specials?
24585 Terrain Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24585 Terrain Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 24585 Terrain Lane is pet friendly.
Does 24585 Terrain Lane offer parking?
Yes, 24585 Terrain Lane offers parking.
Does 24585 Terrain Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24585 Terrain Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24585 Terrain Lane have a pool?
No, 24585 Terrain Lane does not have a pool.
Does 24585 Terrain Lane have accessible units?
No, 24585 Terrain Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 24585 Terrain Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 24585 Terrain Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24585 Terrain Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 24585 Terrain Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pointe at Waynesville
20380 Spice Drive
Waynesville, MO 65583
Oak Point
105 Saint Robert Plaza Dr
St. Robert, MO 65584

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waynesville, MOSt. Robert, MO
Jefferson City, MOLebanon, MO
St. James, MORolla, MO