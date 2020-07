Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Attractive duplex that has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs and 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. Kitchen appliances and washer-dryer come with this home. Located just minutes from the West Gate and close to dining, shopping, and entertainment! Upgraded finishes, lights, carpets, counter tops, etc throughout the home.



Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Maintenance Included!