Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:41 AM

23372 Righteous Lane

23372 Righteous Lane · (573) 223-8010
Location

23372 Righteous Lane, Pulaski County, MO 65583

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,225

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2321 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.***

Beautiful split-level home located in the popular Taylor Hills subdivision and within 15 minutes to the west gate of Fort Leonard Wood. Walk up the stairs into the living room, which is carpeted for comfort. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, ceramic tile, and black appliances. The king-size master bedroom has a tre ceiling and walk-in closet. The master bathroom features a single vanity with extended countertop space, a jetted tub, and separate shower. The two guest bedrooms both have ceiling fans and share a full hall bathroom. Downstairs there is a large family room and storage room. Other great features of this home include a two car garage, back deck, beautiful landscaping and a flat yard! Call Walker Rentals today to view this home!

*Homeowner will allow pets upon approval with $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. NO CATS** Other fees may apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 9/7/20
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23372 Righteous Lane have any available units?
23372 Righteous Lane has a unit available for $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23372 Righteous Lane have?
Some of 23372 Righteous Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23372 Righteous Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23372 Righteous Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23372 Righteous Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23372 Righteous Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23372 Righteous Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23372 Righteous Lane offers parking.
Does 23372 Righteous Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23372 Righteous Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23372 Righteous Lane have a pool?
No, 23372 Righteous Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23372 Righteous Lane have accessible units?
No, 23372 Righteous Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23372 Righteous Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23372 Righteous Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23372 Righteous Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 23372 Righteous Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
