23372 Righteous Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***Due to Covid-19 Walker Rentals will not be conducting in person showings at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.***



Beautiful split-level home located in the popular Taylor Hills subdivision and within 15 minutes to the west gate of Fort Leonard Wood. Walk up the stairs into the living room, which is carpeted for comfort. The kitchen has custom cabinetry, ceramic tile, and black appliances. The king-size master bedroom has a tre ceiling and walk-in closet. The master bathroom features a single vanity with extended countertop space, a jetted tub, and separate shower. The two guest bedrooms both have ceiling fans and share a full hall bathroom. Downstairs there is a large family room and storage room. Other great features of this home include a two car garage, back deck, beautiful landscaping and a flat yard! Call Walker Rentals today to view this home!



*Homeowner will allow pets upon approval with $350 non-refundable pet fee per pet. NO CATS** Other fees may apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available 9/7/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.