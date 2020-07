Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bed 2 Bath Home, Garage parking, great sized yard - This cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the Waynesville School District and within minutes to the front gate of Ft Leonard Wood. In addition, you also have easy access to the I-44 and all of the shopping and fine dining that St Robert has to offer. This property is pet friendly with homeowner approval. Square footage is approximate.



(RLNE5715946)