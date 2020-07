Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Pebblestone Subdivision - 1st Month Rent $2495.00

This is a must see elegant 1.5 story duplex offering a Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings in Living Room. The spacious Kitchen displays custom cabinetry, center island and granite counter tops with Stainless Steel appliances. The walk out patio door in the Dining area leads to the covered back porch. The master suite located on the main floor has a jetted tub with separate shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5867672)