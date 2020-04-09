All apartments in Osage Beach
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:47 AM

1442 Nichols Rd

1442 Nichols Road · (573) 964-5397 ext. 14
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1442 Nichols Road, Osage Beach, MO 65065

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1442 Nichols Rd · Avail. now

$700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
Property Amenities
1BR / 1BA Furnished Condo at Heron Bay Great COVE-OUT VIEW $700/Month - This centrally- located 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Furnished Condo at Heron Bay in Osage Beach available for Long Term Lease. (Minimum 12 month Lease term.) With a great cove-out view and utilities such as water, sewer, trash and basic cable included This unit is a steal at Rent $700/month and wont last long! No pets. Dock slip available for addition monthly fee. $35.00 Credit and Background Check is Required. Call Keys to the Lake to schedule a viewing today! 573-964-5397 Ref #43 KTL

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5696697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 Nichols Rd have any available units?
1442 Nichols Rd has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1442 Nichols Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1442 Nichols Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 Nichols Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1442 Nichols Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Osage Beach.
Does 1442 Nichols Rd offer parking?
No, 1442 Nichols Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1442 Nichols Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1442 Nichols Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 Nichols Rd have a pool?
No, 1442 Nichols Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1442 Nichols Rd have accessible units?
No, 1442 Nichols Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 Nichols Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1442 Nichols Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 Nichols Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 Nichols Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
