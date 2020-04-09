1442 Nichols Rd

Amenities

1BR / 1BA Furnished Condo at Heron Bay Great COVE-OUT VIEW $700/Month - This centrally- located 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Furnished Condo at Heron Bay in Osage Beach available for Long Term Lease. (Minimum 12 month Lease term.) With a great cove-out view and utilities such as water, sewer, trash and basic cable included This unit is a steal at Rent $700/month and wont last long! No pets. Dock slip available for addition monthly fee. $35.00 Credit and Background Check is Required. Call Keys to the Lake to schedule a viewing today! 573-964-5397 Ref #43 KTL



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5696697)