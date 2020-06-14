79 Apartments for rent in Olivette, MO with gym

Apartment List
Olivette
15 Units Available
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,073
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
University City
10 Units Available
The District Apartment Homes
633 N McKnight Rd, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$855
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1040 sqft
A comfortable community designed for people with active lifestyles, these units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. The units feature full-size appliances, dishwashers and extra storage. The community offers an on-site business center.
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$779
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
University City
21 Units Available
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Results within 5 miles of Olivette
Clayton
16 Units Available
Ceylon
25 North Central Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,425
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1134 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ceylon in Clayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Creve Coeur
8 Units Available
Renew Creve Couer
1007 W Rue de la Banque, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,040
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
4 Units Available
Westport Station
11155 Westport Station Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$845
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
805 sqft
Vago Park-adjacent with easy access to Westport Plaza. Spacious floor plans feature breakfast bars, designer wood vinyl, and large patio or balcony for a luxury lifestyle. On-site laundry and convenient shuttle bus service.
11 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1987 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Rock Hill
19 Units Available
Stanford Place Apartments
9305 Manchester Rd, Rock Hill, MO
Studio
$878
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$871
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$878
1241 sqft
Rock Hill, Mo is a suburb of St. Louis County, home to thriving businesses on Manchester Road, top-rated public and private schools, and Stanford Place Apartments. Our neighborhood-like welcomes you right in.
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
21 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$775
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
811 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$984
983 sqft
Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
34 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
Studio
$770
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
16 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1372 sqft
Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks. Boulder Springs Apartments is located in the heart of this family-friendly town.
5 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
Studio
$626
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$721
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
927 sqft
North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Richmond Heights
25 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Downtown Creve Coeur
23 Units Available
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,270
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
10 Units Available
Cypress Village Apartments
11324 Hi Tower Dr, Bridgeton, MO
1 Bedroom
$675
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home! Indulgence, Upgrades, Amenities, Activities and Relaxation all await you at Cypress Village. Situated near Lambert Airport and many of St.
Clayton
20 Units Available
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Maplewood
13 Units Available
Sunnen Station Apartments
31 Sunnen Dr, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1060 sqft
Minutes from I-44. This newly constructed community features apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood-style flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center and sports court. Near the Metrolink.
Wydown Skinker
50 Units Available
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,175
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1223 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.
Webster Groves
Contact for Availability
White Bluff Apartments
7864 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
710 sqft
Secluded community of apartment homes in a park-like setting complete with front courtyard, manicured lawns, sitting areas and beautiful flowerbeds on 4 acres in the heart of Webster Groves.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Olivette, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Olivette renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

