/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:03 AM
47 Studio Apartments for rent in Normandy, MO
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 AM
9 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Convent Gardens
4497 Pershing Ave, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$735
434 sqft
At Convent Gardens, we know that your home is more than just your apartment.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
$
13 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,333
613 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified
1 of 566
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
53 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Montclair on the Park
18 S Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,005
416 sqft
Convenient to Washington University Medical Center and St. Louis Children's Hospital. Contemporary apartments with wall-to-wall carpets and extra storage. Community offers a rooftop sundeck with Forest Park views. Off-street and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
DeBaliviere Place
Tribeca Apartments
5510 Pershing Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$985
536 sqft
Experience a vibrant, one-of-a-kind lifestyle at Tribeca.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
127 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,195
572 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,288
575 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
3 Units Available
University City
Fontainebleau Apartments
1001 North Mcknight Road, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,100
600 sqft
Your home is our priority at Fontainebleau and we know that home is more than just your apartment.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
10 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
West End Terrace
4466 Greenwich Ct, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$884
550 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood with many great attractions including Forest Park, which is home to the top-rated St.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
7 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Park 44
4444 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$800
492 sqft
This community's apartments feature design cabinetry and wine racks. Heat and air conditioning included in rent. Residents have an on-site laundry facility and cookout area. Minutes from Highway 40 and Forest Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$810
486 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Verified
1 of 460
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
50 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Parc Frontenac
40 N Kingshighway Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,090
441 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Community offers gym, bike storage and coffee bar. Near Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis College of Pharmacy and I-64.
Verified
1 of 273
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
70 Units Available
Wydown Skinker
Dorchester
665 S Skinker Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,265
565 sqft
Excellent apartments across the street from Forest Park, steps from the Saint Louis Zoo and Saint Louis Art Museum. Newly remodeled kitchens and baths along with private balconies, all in the city's best location.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Wydown Skinker
Southwood Apartments
6346 Southwood Avenue, Clayton, MO
Studio
$645
465 sqft
Located in the historic, upscale Clayton-Demun neighborhood, the area is bounded by St. Louis City limits on the west, Lindell Blvd. on the north, Forest Park on the east and Clayton Road on the south.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Moline Acres
9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard
9635 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, Moline Acres, MO
Studio
$3,500
This is a sharing situation only. You are leasing an area for a designated time slot(s).
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Dellwood
1570 Chambers Road
1570 Chambers Road, Dellwood, MO
Studio
$1,200
9901 sqft
Lease Terms and spaces Area#1- $700.00 per month small chapel, seats 50 Area#2- $1200 per month fellowship hall. Spaces available - Fellowship Hall seats 100 Times available: Saturday - all day and Sunday - 8 am-10 am and after 12:30 pm
1 of 54
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Berkeley
6301 Garfield Avenue
6301 Garfield Avenue, Berkeley, MO
Studio
$2,500
21902 sqft
Church sharing opportunity. Daycare space for lease $3,500/mo M-F. Mon-Fri classrooms, kitchen and fellowship. Sanctuary use Sunday 8am $1,200/mo or 11am $2,500/mo, or $1000.00 after 12:30 Sunday afternoons.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
15 South Florissant
15 South Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO
Studio
$3,000
Numerous possibilities for this building in the heart of downtown Ferguson. Excellent space for office, insurance, law office, mortgage, retail and many other options. The space was completely renovated in 2014.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4405 Woodson
4405 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$2,000
1260 sqft
Great location for auto servicing. Take advantage of the hotel/motel, office and airport traffic.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Baden
8827 North Broadway
8827 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,000
1452 sqft
Currently used as a car lot and auto garage (next door). Building includes offices, 2 baths with storage. Attached and detached garages. Fenced lot. Perfect for similar business or construction office and vehicle parking.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Baden
8833 North Broadway
8833 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$3,000
1052 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8833 North Broadway in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Overland
2518 Woodson
2518 Woodson Road, Overland, MO
Studio
$3,000
6100 sqft
This is a retail store front space of approx 6100 sq ft. There is one large open area with 2 ADA bathrooms. The space has been white boxed and ready to move in. Plenty of electric throughout. There are 2 other rooms for storage or other use.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodson Terrace
4409 Woodson
4409 Woodson Road, Woodson Terrace, MO
Studio
$4,000
8000 sqft
The property is just south of the St Louis International Airport. A great opportunity to place your business here- taking advantage of the airport, hotel/motel and office traffic.
Results within 10 miles of Normandy
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$596
480 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.