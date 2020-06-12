/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Nixa, MO
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
706 N Frank
706 Frank St, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1092 sqft
3 bedroom house in great Nixa, MO location - House available in a well desired Nixa, MO location featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, a fenced back yard with large deck for your relaxation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1663 N Pigeon
1663 North Pigeon Road, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
Amazing 3 Bed / 2 Bath in Nixa! Great Location! - Newer home in the beautiful Bluebird Hills Subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd
740 Gallup Hill Road, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1656 sqft
740 E. Gallup Hill Rd Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Home in Nixa Subdivision - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is available now! This one will go fast! The home features a very spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
286 W Canyon Ct
286 Canyon Court, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
286 W Canyon Ct Available 08/07/20 PRE-LEASING Home for Rent in NIXA!! - (RENTAL HOME TOURS WILL START ON 07/01/2020) 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage home Large fenced in back yard Large Dogs welcome!!! Gas fireplace New roof put on 2017 New HVAC
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1659 North Eagle Valley Lane
1659 N Eagle Valley Ln, Nixa, MO
This is a beautiful 4 bedroom home located in Nixa! You don't want to miss this property. You need to look at the pictures to see all of the beautiful upgrades this home has to offer. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Glen Oaks
1004 Glen Oaks Dr, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Very close to Matthews Elementary! Open Floorplan! Huge yard with mature trees and privacy fence. More photos coming soon. Please see detailed description below.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
811 Scott Wayne Dr.
811 East Scott Wayne Drive, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
1150 sqft
Charming 3 Bed/1 Bath home in Nixa. Fenced back yard - Coming Soon. Great location in Nixa. Cozy 3 bed/2 bath home in Nixa. Large fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Nixa
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Montego St.
706 N Montego St, Fremont Hills, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1519 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 Car Garage in Nixa - This is a beautiful brand new home in the Old Castle Estate Subdivision in northeast Nixa. Split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and one bath on one end and master suite on the other.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1905 Holly Springs
1905 Hollysprings Avenue, Christian County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1232 sqft
1905 Holly Springs, Nixa This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2-car garage! It is 1,232 square feet. Nixa Schools NO PETS! Rent is $895, due on the 1st of every month.
Results within 5 miles of Nixa
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1535 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kickapoo
1 Unit Available
538 East LaSalle
538 East Lasalle Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1585 sqft
Location-Location-Minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South Hospital - Location-Location - Just minutes from Kickapoo HS & Cox South.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2782 W. Lasalle
2782 West Lasalle Street, Greene County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
3 Car Garage " Great Southwest Location " by Chesterfield Village - This home boasts of Fresh Paint, New Flooring in the Main Great Room & Halls, Tile in Kitchen, Laundry area and all Baths, Carpet only in Bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
11225 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Southside
1 Unit Available
4816 S. Ash
4816 South Ash Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$900
1120 sqft
COMING SOON! This adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 1,120 square feet and will be available by June 30th. Rent is $900, due on the 1st of every month. Pets negotiable.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lake Springfield
1 Unit Available
1745 E. Cardinal
1745 East Cardinal Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1576 sqft
1745 E Cardinal This beautiful home is located in Ravenwood subdivision. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2-car garage. There are two living areas, as well as a dining room. The neighborhood is quiet and very well kept.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Southside
1 Unit Available
1331 East Sammy Lane
1331 East Sammy Lane Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1708 sqft
Disney, Cherokee, Kickapoo Schools!! Great South Location! Spacious 3 bedroom home. 2 living areas, all-weather sun room, formal dining with vaulted ceiling! Hardwood floors.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sequiota
1 Unit Available
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Lake Springfield
1 Unit Available
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
Results within 10 miles of Nixa
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Ewing
5 Units Available
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1335 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Ewing
3 Units Available
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Mark Twain
7 Units Available
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1310 sqft
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Ewing
8 Units Available
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,147
1310 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.