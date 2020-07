Amenities

3 BR, 1 1/2 bath townhouse available. 1050 sq ft. $835./month. $1000 security deposit. Trash is included in rent, tenant pays all other utilities. Units are owner managed. Application requirements are good past rental history, no evictions, 1+yr with current employer and salary must be 3x rent. Small Pets (2 max under 30 lbs) OK with $300 non refundable fee and additional $50 rent/pet/month. Agent is owner of property.